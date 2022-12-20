 

Man charged with attempted murder in shooting near Aurora park

Updated 12/20/2022 4:57 PM

A man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a Sept. 10 shooting near Phillips Park in Aurora.

Tyric Smith, 25, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery -- discharge of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a gun by a gang member, according to Kane County court records.

 

The charges were filed on Sept. 22.

Smith was arrested in early October in Columbus, Georgia. He was extradited to Kane County last week. On Friday, Kane County Judge John Barsanti set his bail at $1 million, meaning Smith would need to post $100,000 to be freed pretrial.

The shooting happened at 6:41 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hill Avenue, according to an Aurora police spokesman. One person sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

Smith's next court date is Dec. 30.

His home address was not available from Aurora police as of late Tuesday afternoon.

