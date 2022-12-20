Latest on winter storm: Accumulating snow, high winds and dangerous wind chills

Work commutes could be difficult on Thursday and Friday with a winter storm forecast to hit the area starting Thursday. Daily Herald file photo

Forecasters are growing more confident that a winter storm will bring blizzard conditions and bitterly cold wind chills to the area starting Thursday afternoon and continuing into the weekend.

Snow should begin to fall Thursday with blizzard conditions possible Thursday night through Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Parts of the suburbs could see up to 10 inches of snow.

Wind gusts up to 55 mph could cause white-out conditions and make travel dangerous. High winds could cause power outages as well.

The snow is expected to stop on Friday, but blowing and drifting snow on Saturday could impact travel, especially in the morning, the National Weather Service said.

The suburbs will be under a winter storm watch starting Thursday evening and ending late Friday.

Wind chills as cold as -30 are possible starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Highs in the single digits are in the forecast for Friday through Sunday.

The cold temperatures could cause ice jams on the Fox River, the National Weather Service said.