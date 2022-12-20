Lake Zurich man identified as victim in fatal hit-and-run

Daily Herald report

Authorities have identified a 38-year-old man as the person killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday as he walked along Rand Road in Lake Zurich.

Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, the Lake County coroner's office confirmed Tuesday.

According to Lake Zurich police, Portillo was walking in the road on the 700 block of South Rand Road when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV at about 11:43 p.m. Saturday. The SUV continued southbound on Rand after hitting Portillo, police said.

Officers already responding to a report of a man walking in the road witnessed the crash and stopped to attempt lifesaving measures, but Portillo was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by Lake Zurich police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Colin Gaffney at (847) 719-1690, extension 6126.