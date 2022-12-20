How to win Cook County's first marriage license of 2023

Couples interested in tying the knot in 2023 can apply to receive the first marriage license of the new year and to exchange vows in the Cook County clerk's annual first marriage ceremony.

The clerk's office is accepting online applications at cookcountyclerk.com/firstmarriage. Applications will be accepted through Monday, Dec. 26, and the drawing for the first marriage license of 2023 will be held Dec. 27.

The wedding ceremony will take place on Monday, Jan. 3, the first day of official business in Cook County in 2023, and will be officiated by Clerk Karen Yarbrough.

Several of the Chicago-area establishments have donated special gifts for the first couple to mark the celebration. The gifts include: A newlywed gourmet dinner gift box including filet mignon, strip steaks, and lobster tails provided by Whittingham Meats; a sparkling wine basket and champagne flutes provided by Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant; a wedding dance lesson provided by Duet Dance Studio; a virtual cooking lesson provided by The Chopping Block; wedding flower arrangements provided by LaSalle Flower Group; two tickets to a comedy show provided by the Laugh Factory Chicago; and gift card provided by Eli's Cheesecake.