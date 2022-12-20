How O'Hare, Midway, IDOT are preparing for the storm, millions of travelers over the holidays

It could be busy Thursday and Friday for snow crews at O'Hare International Airport, as a winter storm could hit the region just as holiday travel volumes hit their peak. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File

Passengers check in for departing flights at O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 1. About 2.9 million passengers are expected over the holidays at O'Hare and Midway. Daily Herald File Photo

The Chicago Department of Aviation is gearing up for a potential winter storm that's expected to start Thursday, also the busiest day of the season at O'Hare International Airport.

"In partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration and the airlines, the CDA is prepared to maintain operations and keep passengers safe," the city said in a statement.

Forecasters are predicting arctic temperatures mixing with heavy snow and high winds Thursday through Friday in the region. That's expected to affect flights.

Meanwhile, drivers should monitor conditions closely and use caution when making the decision to travel, Illinois tollway spokesman Dan Rozek said.

The Chicago Department of Aviation expects about 2.9 million travelers at O'Hare and Midway international airports from Wednesday to Monday, Jan. 2.

Midway's heaviest day will be Tuesday, Dec. 27, with a 26% spike in passengers over this holiday season compared to 2021. O'Hare will see a 4.7% passenger increase over last year.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is advising passengers to get to the airport in plenty of time in case of long lines at security checkpoints.

"As always, our highest priority is to create a safe, secure and efficient airport environment for our travelers and employees alike," department Commissioner Jamie Rhee said in a statement.

More than 700 workers are poised to hit the snowplows and deploy the de-icer, the department said.

Illinois Department of Transportation crews are ready, also, spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said. "Everything is good to go, depending on what comes."

But the forecast "changes by the hour," and drivers should be proactive, she advised.

Those making a long trek should check weather conditions along the way. If your route is in the blizzard's path, consider "adjusting your dates and leaving a day sooner or maybe delaying for a day so you're not driving in poor weather," Castaneda said.

Or, if you're picking up older relatives to stay for the holidays, "do that a day sooner so you're not picking them up in the height of the storm."

On the Illinois tollways, analysts anticipate Wednesday and Thursday could see the most holiday traffic, with about 1.7 million vehicles, compared to the average 1.5 million daily.

Drivers who need roadside assistance can call *999 for help from tollway maintenance crews or Illinois State Police.

"During storms and severe weather, the Illinois tollway urges its customers to slow down and steer clear of other vehicles, especially plows and emergency vehicles, by increasing their distance from them," Rozek said.

Meanwhile, the sweet spot for fuel prices continues, AAA said. Nationwide, gas is averaging $3.12 for a gallon of regular compared to about $3.25 a week ago.

Statewide, drivers are paying $3.28 a gallon on average, and the Chicago metro area average is $3.39.