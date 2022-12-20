Funding for fire station, infrastructure projects in new $117 million Wheeling budget

About $5.9 million is included in Wheeling's 2023 municipal budget to build a fire station on McHenry Road. Courtesy of Wheeling

Wheeling's 2023 municipal budget includes millions for a new fire station, water main replacements and other public projects.

The village board approved the $117.4 million spending plan Monday night. The 2023 fiscal year begins Jan. 1.

The new budget is about $15.5 million larger than the $101.9 million plan for the current fiscal year, an increase of about 15%,

Spending is increasing, Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said, because more money is being set aside for capital projects and equipment purchases.

That includes nearly $5.8 million for a new, 10,700-square-foot fire station at 135 McHenry Road. It will replace a station that occupies two rooms in the police station on Community Boulevard.

In all, the project will cost about $7 million. Money will come from American Rescue Act funds and village reserves, Sfondilis said.

The budget also includes nearly $4.4 million to replace water mains throughout town and about $2.3 million for road resurfacing or reconstruction, Sfondilis said.

Wheeling officials expect to collect about $105.9 million in taxes, fees and other revenue. That's up about $11 million from the current fiscal year, an increase of more than 11%.

Sfondilis attributed the increase to strong sales tax and income tax growth.

Additionally, officials anticipate receiving more property tax revenue from Wheeling's four tax-increment financing districts because property values will be reassessed for the 2022 tax year, Sfondilis said.

Wheeling's water and sewer fund is more flush than usual after the addition of $1.75 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that will be used to pay for infrastructure work.

Trustees unanimously approved the budget without debate. A video of Monday's meeting should be available this week on the village website and its YouTube page,