St. Charles plans free Christmas tree pickup

St. Charles residents may dispose of their natural Christmas trees for free during the weeks of Jan. 2 and 9.

Trees will be picked up on both sides of the river on the regularly scheduled refuse day. After those two weeks, a sticker will be required to pick up the tree.

All decorations, including tinsel, must be removed, and trees should not be placed in disposal bags.

Refuse collection will be delayed one day Christmas week and one day the week of New Year.

For more information, visit stcharlesil.gov or call the public works department at (630) 337-4405.