Severe winter storm could bring 'blizzard-like conditions' Thursday

A strong winter storm developing later this week could bring blizzard-like conditions as well as frigid temperatures and high winds through Christmas. Daily Herald File Photo, 2011

Blizzard-like conditions are possible as part of strong winter storm system blowing into the area later this week that meteorologists say also will bring frigid temperatures and high winds.

The storm is expected to arrive Thursday, with the strongest possibility for heavy snows that day into Friday, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.

Bitterly cold arctic air and strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills Friday into Christmas, meteorologists said.

Meteorologists said the storm track and potential snowfall amounts "need to be refined over the coming days," but they are confident severe winter weather of some variety will affect the region during that time.

Meteorologists warn of drifting snow and the potential for winds to knock out power during the storm.

Temperatures could dip into negative numbers during the overnight hours this weekend, forecasts show. Highs might only reach into the upper teens.