Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a pedestrian along Rand Road late Saturday night then left the scene.

According to police, the hit-and-run occurred at about 11:43 p.m. Saturday, just as officers were responding to a report of a man walking in the road on the 700 block of South Rand Road. As officers arrived at the location, between Ela Road and June Terrace, they saw a dark-colored SUV hit the man then continue south on Rand Road.

Officers stopped to attempt lifesaving efforts until the Lake Zurich Fire Department arrived to render aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the man's identity, but said he was in his late 30s.

Investigators are reviewing video from red-light cameras and police vehicle cameras to obtain a better description of the SUV that hit the man, Deputy Chief David Anderson said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Colin Gaffney at (847) 719-1609, extension 6126.