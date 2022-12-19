New online tool available for Lake County Board district maps
Updated 12/19/2022 12:12 PM
A new online tool is available to help Lake County residents know their county board districts.
This change is a result of the 2021 reapportionment process that created a new county board district map and reduced the number of districts from 21 to 19. This mean districts may have changed for some residents.
County board members also serve on the Lake County Forest Preserve District board, representing the same district.
The online lookup allows residents to see what districts they live in and view information about their current county board member, including contact information. To view the portal, visit https://tinyurl.com/38sz5eju.
