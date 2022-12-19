Elgin man died of knife wounds, coroner says

An autopsy Monday showed a 33-year-old Elgin man found dead Sunday in an Elgin home likely died of multiple cut and stab wounds.

But the manner of death has not yet been determined, according to the Kane County coroner.

On Monday afternoon, Elgin police said the case appeared to be a "domestic incident."

The victim was identified Monday as Gerardo Hernandez. He was found Sunday morning inside a residence on the 700 block of Preston Avenue, according to Elgin police.

The police were called at 6:59 a.m. Sunday to Summit Street and Hiawatha Drive to check on the well-being of a person.

They found a man and took him into custody on unrelated, outstanding warrants. Then they went to the man's house and found the body.

Elgin police ask anyone with information about the case to call the major investigation division at (847) 289-2600. People may also provide anonymous information by calling (847) 695-4195 or by sending a text to 847411 (include ELGINPD at the beginning of the text).