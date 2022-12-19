District 62 board to discuss school improvement plan, levy Monday
The Des Plaines School District 62 board will meet Monday night to discuss an improvement plan for Algonquin Middle School and other issues.
Each District 62 school has an annual improvement plan, developed by administrators and teachers. They cover academic learning, social-emotional well-being and school transitions for students.
Plans include steps to be taken to meet goals, and administrators review progress on those goals with teachers.
The proposed tax levy is on the agenda for discussion and approval, too.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Forest Elementary School, 1375 Fifth Ave., Des Plaines.
