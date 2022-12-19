Barrington Snow & Ice Guide available online
Updated 12/19/2022 12:12 PM
With more wintry weather expected on its way this week, Barrington's Public Works Department has made available to residents its 2022 Snow and Ice Guide to help answer questions about how it conducts plowing and other weather-related operations.
The guide features information about parking regulations, details about which streets are plowed and in what order, resident requirements for shoveling sidewalks, important contact numbers and more.
Residents also can find tips for safe snow shoveling and what to do if a snowplow damages their property.
The guide can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/m732utjk.
