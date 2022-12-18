 

Roundabout north of downtown Algonquin nearly complete

  • Construction of a new roundabout at Main Street and Cary-Algonquin Road just north of downtown Algonquin should be complete by Christmas, according to village officials.

Construction of a roundabout at North Main Street and Cary-Algonquin Road in Algonquin is expected to be complete before Christmas, and open to traffic shortly thereafter, Algonquin officials said.

The project, which began last year, is one of several roundabouts either near completion or under construction in McHenry County, meant to alleviate traffic safety concerns. Roundabouts, which involve vehicles slowing down but not stopping to approach intersections, reduce conflict points between vehicles, village officials said.

 

Project workers are identifying locations for where new roadway signs will be installed, and lighting inspections are scheduled to take place the final week of December.

The roundabout project wraps up as extensive work just south in downtown continues. The work includes adjusting the portion of Crystal Creek that flows into the Fox River, a bicycle path from the roundabout to Riverview Drive, and streetscape improvements to Main and Harrison streets.

For more information about the village's work downtown, visit oldtownalgonquin.org/around--about-main-street.html.

