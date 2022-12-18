Hanukkah gets off to festive start in Arlington Heights

Addy Goldman, 5, waves from the train playground Sunday during Arlington Heights' annual Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting at North School Park. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Hot chocolate was popular Sunday as families bundled up to attend Arlington Heights' annual Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting at North School Park. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Scott and Susan Zeitlin of Arlington Heights were among the attendees Sunday at Arlington Heights' annual Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Through the view of the illuminated menorah, Arlington Heights firefighters drop candy and toys in the Grand Gelt Drop during the village's annual Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting Sunday at North School Park. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Dancing takes place as visitors stroll through North School Park during Arlington Heights' annual Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting Sunday. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Children take part in the menorah lighting Sunday during Arlington Heights' annual Hanukkah celebration at North School Park. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The festival of lights got off to a boisterous start Sunday in Arlington Heights, as families bundled up and gathered at North School Park to mark the first day of Hanukkah with music, dancing, a menorah lighting and a new event called the Grand Gelt Drop.

"This year's public menorah lighting carries added significance, as Jewish communities worldwide celebrate the Year of Hakhel, or 'Gathering,' a once-in-seven-years Jewish tradition," said Rabbi Yaakov Kotlarsky, rabbi and co-director of Chabad Jewish Center of Arlington Heights.

For the young attendees, the highlight was the Grand Gelt Drop. Arlington Heights firefighters dropped chocolate coins and festive parachutes carrying toys from a fire ladder several stories high.

"It's an honor for us to just be invited out here. This is awesome," fire Lt. Mike Nolan said before the drop.

Hanukkah officially began at sundown Sunday and continues through Dec. 26.