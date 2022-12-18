Hanukkah gets off to festive start in Arlington Heights
The festival of lights got off to a boisterous start Sunday in Arlington Heights, as families bundled up and gathered at North School Park to mark the first day of Hanukkah with music, dancing, a menorah lighting and a new event called the Grand Gelt Drop.
"This year's public menorah lighting carries added significance, as Jewish communities worldwide celebrate the Year of Hakhel, or 'Gathering,' a once-in-seven-years Jewish tradition," said Rabbi Yaakov Kotlarsky, rabbi and co-director of Chabad Jewish Center of Arlington Heights.
For the young attendees, the highlight was the Grand Gelt Drop. Arlington Heights firefighters dropped chocolate coins and festive parachutes carrying toys from a fire ladder several stories high.
"It's an honor for us to just be invited out here. This is awesome," fire Lt. Mike Nolan said before the drop.
Hanukkah officially began at sundown Sunday and continues through Dec. 26.