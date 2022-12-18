Body found in Elgin home

An arrest Sunday morning near Summit Street and Hiawatha Drive in Elgin led to the discovery of a body in a home several blocks away, police said on social media Sunday night.

The community alert said officers responded to the area just before 7 a.m. for a welfare check. One man there was arrested on unrelated warrants. Details about the warrants and the name of the suspect were not released Sunday night.

In the course of their investigation, police went to the man's home on the 700 block of Preston Avenue and found the body of a second man.

Police did not release the identity of the deceased man. The Kane County coroner's office will conduct an autopsy.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Major Investigation Division at (847) 289-2600. Additionally, anonymous tips can be provided via the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or by texting 847411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text.