Baby Jesus -- along with live animals -- create a buzzworthy Christmas performance
Updated 12/17/2022 7:59 PM
"Flying" angels, hundreds of performers and live animals including lambs, a donkey and a camel were part of the "Real Story of Christmas" at Quentin Road Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Pastor Jim Scudder said he doesn't know how many other pastors would allow a live camel inside their church, but when the animal walks in just prior to the Nativity scene, it creates a buzz to the already powerful live performance.
"We feel like this is something no one else has," Scudder said. "A lot of people have Christmas shows, but we have a Christmas show with the person (Jesus), the reason of Christmas. That's what makes this different and powerful."
