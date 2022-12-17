 

Baby Jesus -- along with live animals -- create a buzzworthy Christmas performance

  • Mary, played by Stephanie Zellmer, and Joseph, played by Brett Zellmer, hold baby Jesus during the Quentin Road Baptist Church Christmas program "The Real Story of Christmas" in Lake Zurich Saturday. Live animals were part of the indoor performance.

  • Isaiah Griffith plays the angel Gabriel during the Quentin Road Baptist Church Christmas program "The Real Story of Christmas" in Lake Zurich Saturday.

  • Children dressed as lambs sing during the Quentin Road Baptist Church Christmas program "The Real Story of Christmas" in Lake Zurich Saturday.

  • A camel is part of the Quentin Road Baptist Church Christmas program "The Real Story of Christmas" in Lake Zurich Saturday.

"Flying" angels, hundreds of performers and live animals including lambs, a donkey and a camel were part of the "Real Story of Christmas" at Quentin Road Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.

Pastor Jim Scudder said he doesn't know how many other pastors would allow a live camel inside their church, but when the animal walks in just prior to the Nativity scene, it creates a buzz to the already powerful live performance.

 

"We feel like this is something no one else has," Scudder said. "A lot of people have Christmas shows, but we have a Christmas show with the person (Jesus), the reason of Christmas. That's what makes this different and powerful."

