'She never lost her sense of wonder': Longtime schoolteacher, Elgin museum educator Marge Fox dies

Marge Fox teaches a class at Lords Park Zoo last year. She passed away on Dec. 8. Courtesy of the Friends of Lords ParK Zoo

Marge Fox, a longtime teacher in Hoffman Estates before retiring and becoming an educator at the Elgin Public Museum, died on Dec. 8. She was 89. Courtesy of the Elgin Public Museum

Friends and family say Marge Fox was an itinerant teacher who never lost her sense of wonder about the world.

"Wherever we went, she was teaching," her daughter Brenda Fox said. "Every rock, every tree, every bird. Everywhere I look around, it's my mom and her teaching moments."

The longtime educator died on Dec. 8 at the age of 89.

Fox taught elementary school in Hoffman Estates for 38 years. After retirement, she started working at the Elgin Public Museum in 1995. She taught her last class, a "Meet the Bison" session, on Oct. 29.

"She didn't want to get rusty, and she just didn't want to just sit around retired," said Sharry Blazier, the museum director. "She absolutely loved doing what she did."

And what she did, she did well, her colleagues say.

Over the ensuing 27 years at the museum, she taught hundreds of programs at the museum and at Lords Park Zoo.

"The effect she had on thousands of kids, I can't even imagine," said Terry Gabel, president of Friends of Lords Park Zoo. "She was always excited about something she'd just seen or something she'd just learned. Then she would communicate that to the kids, and her enthusiasm would be transmitted to them. The kids would get excited because she was excited."

Fox was born on Oct. 17, 1933, in Orange, New Jersey. After growing up in the northeast, she graduated from Manchester College in Indiana.

Fox raised her three children mostly in Hoffman Estates. She moved to West Dundee in 1986 and lived there until her death.

Aside from teaching, Fox's passion was travel. She was proud that she had stepped foot on all seven continents, including Antarctica.

Her expeditions included trips to Russia, China, Australia and Machu Picchu in Peru.

For her 75th birthday, Fox went on a safari in Africa.

"She told me they stuck a candle in a giant pile of elephant (dung) for her birthday," Brenda Fox said.

"She would make these travel scrapbooks with photos and all the brochures and information she collected in three-ring binders after her big trips," Brenda said. "Even her travel was about learning."

Longtime volunteer and former museum coordinator Mike McGrath said he had known Fox for about 20 years.

"She never lost her sense of wonder about the world around her," McGrath said. "She was very influential on me. She's 15 to 20 years older than me. And when I was in my 50s, I told her one day that when I want to grow up, I want to be just like her."

Blazier said her spirit and enthusiasm will be missed by those who knew her and those who won't get the chance.

When interns or young staffers fresh out of college would leave the museum to move on to new jobs, she would always gift them a copy of "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss.

"They would be in their 20s, but she would give them a copy of that book with a message of good luck for the future," Blazier said. "She was such a mentor to so many people who have come and gone from this museum."

Judy Hayner, president of the Elgin Public Museum board of directors, said she and Blazier often called Fox "a force of nature."

"She was an inspiration to me that you can stay that active, doing what you love," Hayner said. "She was so present and happy to be here."

Fox is survived by her children Brenda Fox of Phoenix, Richard Fox of St. Charles and Debbie Carlis of Arlington Heights, and her grandchildren.

The museum plans to host a public gathering to honor Fox after the new year.