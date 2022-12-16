No injuries in Libertyville house fire, two pets rescued

Nobody was injured in a house fire Friday morning in Libertyville, officials said.

The Libertyville Fire Department responded about 10:45 a.m. to the 16000 block of W. Des Plaines Drive, according to a news release.

The fire started in a detached garage and was contained there, although the main residence did have some minor damage. It was out in about 45 minutes.

The residents made it out safely, and two pets were rescued from the home, according to the news release. No firefighters were injured.

Libertyville had help from 15 fire departments from the surrounding communities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.