Men charged with stealing from Oak Brook Macy's, fleeing police

Two men have been charged with stealing $2,400 in merchandise during a Thursday afternoon grab-and-run burglary at Oakbrook Center, then leading police on a 42-minute car chase.

Brandon Abrons, 49, of Michigan City, Indiana, and McKinley Brown, 42, of the 4900 block of West Huron Street in Chicago, are each charged with burglary and retail theft. Abrons is also charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding.

DuPage County Judge Margaret O'Connell set bail Friday at $75,000 for Abrons and $50,000 for Brown.

Oak Brook police responded to the Macy's store at 1:54 p.m. They began following a vehicle containing the theft suspects onto I-88, then I-290.

Elmhurst police spotted the vehicle near Austin Boulevard, but it continued to flee, at speeds of up to 84 mph, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

The 42-minute chase ended in Chicago.

The news release said Abrons was wearing a coat that still had the price tag on it.

"This incident is another example of our proactive policing efforts," Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis said in the news release. "The message we are sending is clear: If you come to Oak Brook to steal you will be arrested. Our undercover units will continue to saturate our retail areas during the busy holiday rush to keep our businesses and shoppers safe."