Lake County property transfers for Nov. 8-22, 2022

Antioch

$485,000; 38114 N Lakeside Place, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Terry Marker to Brian Jelke

$479,500; 1844 Overview Circle, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by NVR Inc to Oscar Magpali Jr

$436,500; 1286 Heritage Oaks Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by NVR Inc to Joshua S Flood

$415,500; 1810 Tall Oaks Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by NVR Inc to Fidel Arroyo

$405,000; 308 Hawthorne Court, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Javier Zamora to James Mclean

$390,000; 39956 N Trevino Lane, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Keith E Forth to Steven E Short

$365,000; 41815 N Lotus Ave., Antioch; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Kevin Naughton to Eric Schwengel

$363,000; 1412 Redwing Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Kyle Eric Matus to Cody Moonen

$360,000; 931 Forest View Way, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Mustafa Rashid to Kadijat Mojisola Adegboyega

$359,000; 1150 Waterview Circle, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Wendy E Hadfield to Rachel Blackwell

$355,000; 141 E Old Mill Trail, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Bluebell Realty LLC to Maria A Ruiz

$350,000; 26265 W Lotus Road, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Burton James Johnson to Jonathan Joseph Schiller

$349,000; 600 Picadilly Lane, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Stacey L Torres to Keli Wade Christian

$345,000; 301 Windmill Creek Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Andrew Olson to Brandon Joseph Valenza

$322,000; 30 W Old Mill Trail, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Stacey Weier to Craig S Graves

$320,000; 1294 Edgewater Lane, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by James A Ksiezak to Gustavo Cardenas Perez

$315,000; 1746 Centennial Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Nancy Davis to Lucas J Krostal

$300,000; 70 W Old Mill Trail, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Sergey Buri to Laura Petroff

$275,000; 718 Needlegrass Parkway, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021-2 LLC to Jonathan Clark

$260,000; 277 Sunset Lane, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Timothy E Donley to Jessica Tomasiewicz

$246,500; 460 N Trevor Road, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Larry R Cockrell to Jennifer R Fox

$236,000; 642 Longview Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Williams D West to Sonia Valadez Gonzalez

$230,000; 661 Garys Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Daniel Machnik to Akvile Petrauskaite

$211,000; 322 Bridgewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Haley A Krostal to Rachel Colangelo

$183,000; 39847 N Long Dr Unit 40-3, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Shannon Pedersen to Kevin L Nikkel

$167,000; 436 Joren Trail, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Lance Rengel to Leonard H Hampton

$138,000; 490 North Ave Unit D, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Cathleen H Loser to Rigoberto Rodriguez Arce

$135,000; 26142 W Marie Place, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Cally N Brown to Emily Sass

$120,000; 850 Hillandale Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by James Hodge to Dean Parkman

$50,000; 26161 W Heart O Lakes Blvd, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by NRZ REO Inventory II LLC to Czeslaw Kwasnik

Beach Park

$305,000; 39250 N Gabriel Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Darlene Arizmendi to Thomas J Conti

$292,000; 12049 W 33rd St., Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Ilasene Peters to Daniel Lara

$280,000; 12942 W Adelaide Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Alexandra Seidman to Gaston Pineda Vicario

$265,000; 38172 N Holdridge Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by John W Eck to Aleida Bucciarelli

$245,000; 10445 W Bairstow Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Tom Lopez to Nathaniel Ignacio Welch

$215,000; 10604 W Circle Drive, Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by John Westphal to Darrell Lee Johnson

$168,000; 39613 N Warren Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Roberta Hill to Talanda Cowan

$165,000; 38685 Linden Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Thomas S Helmkamp to Lamont Ivy Sr

Deerfield

$739,000; 675 Wicklow Road, Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Susan Zamechek to Daniel Kayne

$680,000; 321 Burr Oak Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Hongfel Ji to Marcy Offit

$679,000; 1140 Kenton Road, Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Mark S Shookman to Adam Ruys

$660,000; 1161 Greenwood Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Igor Zaydlin to Daniel Skelskey

$475,000; 936 Holmes Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Robert A Pedersen to Mirsad Gjoni

$440,000; 645 Byron Court, Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Cory Powers to Benjamin A Larson

$260,000; 31 Forestway Drive, Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Deidre Erickson Keller to Eugene Zaslavsky

Fox Lake

$300,000; 85 Rand Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Iwona G Szczygiel Stepien to Michelle Waynick

$263,000; 15 Henry Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Jaril F Gallup to Jeremy A Marshall

$237,500; 627 Crystal Springs Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Carrie H Miller to Paul Annarella

$230,000; 635 Scott Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Mariana N Flood to Timothy Lee Cooper II

$178,000; 7216 Oxford Cir Unit 230H, Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Kenneth J Arber to Linda Girten

$150,000; 38 Forest Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Winnie Lalanda to Keith Kalina

$143,000; 22 Rushmore Road, Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Rebecca Boettcher to Scott Menefee

$112,000; 16 Saint Thomas Colony Unit 2, Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Alexander Svadlena to April J Filaski

$60,000; 41 Bermuda Colony Unit 9, Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Gary Bleuer to Kevin Patrick Murphy

$57,000; 22 Jamaica Colony Unit 8, Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Samantha Carr to Daniel Nur Carsey

Grayslake

$485,000; 18730 W Stonebridge Court, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Aleksandar Katai to Tiffany Brooks

$377,000; 1261 Sandpiper Court, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Justin Porter to Sarah A Teipel

$375,000; 370 Allison Court, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Spring Oak Renovations LLC to Anthony P Buckson

$350,000; 462 Rock Hall Circle, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Ted M Jernt to Charles Matthew Bodden

$300,000; 248 Lionel Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Erina Kastrati to Undrakhbileg Dashtseren

$290,500; 2008 Carillon Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by William B Morris to Constance Podgorski

$288,000; 539 Penny Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Ronnie D Goggans to Bronwyn Burton

$276,000; 602 Station Park Circle, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Kristy Marie Trausch to Wanda Wilson

$275,000; 638 Stuart St., Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Emily Gathy to Dakota Stohner

$275,000; 246 Enfield Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Paula M Dean to Neil Brahmbhatt

$270,000; 33461 N Evergreen Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Jamie E Artelt to James Deschamps

$246,000; 1273 Karyn Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Roberto I Despoiu to Jacob M Jobst

$242,500; 33000 N Mill Road, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Alexander Revelo to Unique V Gulley

$240,000; 18065 W Big Oaks Road, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Gary A Browker to Kellie Truppa

$235,000; 1753 Maplewood Court, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Charles M Bodden to Jeffery L Smith

$230,000; 672 Kenilworth St., Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Jessica M Tetzlaff to Shawn Randazzo

$225,000; 1078 Ellsworth Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Joseph Kusiak to Brigid Tuley

Gurnee

$575,000; 6265 Murifield Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by G Lynn Philyaw to Emily Wood

$383,500; 4375 Washington St., Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Elizabeth R Tyler to Srinivas Reddy Dammannagari

$368,000; 6935 Bentley Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Anand Ram Pashupati to Imadeddine Boundaoui

$339,000; 1318 Almaden Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Won H Kim to David W Shanahan

$335,000; 36444 N Beverly Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Joshua Crisano to Rocco Pesole

$325,000; 4278 Fieldstone Court, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Nick Hatzis to Cheryl Ann Schrage Walton

$325,000; 3467 Ellis Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Susan Oldenburg to Yaime Garcia

$315,000; 2477 Lawson Blvd, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Joseph Tamsevicius to Dexter Williams

$305,000; 3401 Grandmore Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Rita M Evans to Liatesha Shanice Payne

$298,000; 1911 Beechwood Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by John W Caselli to Jordan T Tennis

$283,500; 651 Dixon Court, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Brent Pitt to Erik Navarrete

$275,000; 646 Stout Court, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Judyanne Dobnikar to Jordan Danielle Caddy

$260,000; 1944 Madison Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Lolita M Sazon to Nicole Phothisene

$232,500; 6868 W Mount Vernon Ct Unit 2-C, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Carole M Mcgowen to Wylie G Wells

$231,000; 1571 Cedarwood Court, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Lucino J Ruiz Diaz to Maribel Frescas

$225,000; 4094 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Harold E Pulvermacher to Jean Peterson

$175,000; 915 Campbell Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Daniel L Friend to Saira Khan

$171,000; 1854 Princeton Court, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Vesole Real Estate II LLC

$168,000; 17298 W Maple Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Ann E Weegar to Timothy Coleman

$165,000; 920 Vose Dr Unit 202, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Patrick J Petersen to Hector Martinez

$164,000; 947 Clark Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Jeff Swanson to Megan E Rioux

$125,000; 920 Vose Dr Unit 409, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Aneliya Frys to Cara L Etherton

$118,000; 917 Vose Dr Unit 405, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Sandra Tracy Laluzerne to Severina M Pedrola

Hainesville

$260,000; 99 W Tall Oak Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Ru Qi Wei to Jose Juan Caballero

Hawthorn Woods

$673,500; 4 Commons Circle, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Link Xing LLC to Rehan M Masood

$575,000; 135 Glen Road, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Gary A Greco to Ashley S Gillbert

Highland Park

$740,500; 290 Leonard Wood S Unit 101, Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Ernest A Brown to William Robinson

$552,500; 2424 Green Bay Road, Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by 2424 Green Bay LLC to Dennis Joseph

$525,000; 2929 Priscilla Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Barnet Balonick to Samuel A Thatcher

$439,000; 2765 Port Clinton Road, Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Evopia LLC to Eric Christy

$389,000; 1269 Eastwood Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Darion Sutton to Enrico Toldo

$385,000; 1117 Princeton Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Jay Townsend to Denisse Gaitan

$342,000; 1570 Mccraren Road, Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Robert D Deutsch to Thomas D Evans

$280,000; 421 Green Bay Road, Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Howard G Rice III to Dipeshkumar Shah

Highwood

$650,000; 65 Ronan Road, Highwood; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Arnee Eisenberg to Zachary Bonig

Ingleside

$395,000; 34470 N Converse Lane, Ingleside; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by David S Bond to Juan Zamarripa

$252,000; 26429 W Vista Court, Ingleside; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Sherie V L Masse to Susan Wimmer

$239,000; 37322 N Stanton Point Road, Ingleside; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Kor Var LLC to Toraj Talebi

Island Lake

$397,500; 2028 Foxridge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Amanda Daiello

$290,000; 3912 Sumac Ave., Island Lake; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Nicole Jaglowski to James Charles Wittenberg

Kildeer

$709,500; 21719 N Ashley St., Kildeer; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Paul Kim

$702,500; 21760 N Ashley St., Kildeer; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Daniel P Feldstein

$690,000; 21372 W York Court, Kildeer; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Kelly Lundquist to Spenser Sotolongo

$673,000; 21772 N Ashley St., Kildeer; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Shailender K Gautam

$633,000; 23568 N Birkdale Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Sidney M Andersen

Lake Bluff

$430,000; 410 Adelphia Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Elizabeth May Decker to Todd Burgener

$410,000; 119 W Sheridan Place, Lake Bluff; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Raffi Elchemmas to Charles A Riddell

$300,000; 235 Bayshore Drive, Lake Bluff; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Janet C Marks to Jacie L Paz

$265,000; 119 Welwyn St Unit 16B, Lake Bluff; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Stephanie K Cline to Jorrah Falon Brenner

$220,000; 106 Meadowbrook Lane, Lake Bluff; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Deepak Ramkumar Kavety to Dorian Warner

Lake Forest

$455,000; 1327 Edgewood Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Dora Lazzaretto to Adrian Vuckovich

Lake Villa

$440,000; 37103 N Bonnie Brae Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Jeffrey M Phillips to John R Cote

$420,000; 803 Evan Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by George Crawford to Marsha P Durkin

$380,000; 36940 N Deer Trail Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Yi Han to John H David

$362,000; 36926 N Corona Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Garrett M Luck to Jonathan Cvetan

$315,000; 313 Pathway Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Edward Lane Hudson to Matthew Brew

$300,000; 36585 N Elizabeth Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Jeffrey S Wagner to Mario Lagunas

$275,000; 36938 N Il Route 83, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Stillwater USA LLC to Rogelio Gonzalez

$270,000; 25296 W Lehmann Blvd, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Duane H Painter to Juan A Castanon

$261,000; 21450 W Park Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by William L Bocox Jr to Andrew M Johnson

$250,000; 21686 W Maurine Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Rosalia E Wulf to Phillip M Brost

$232,500; 36891 N Normandy Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Kyle T Hill to Miguel A Castillo Monroy

$220,000; 618 Benton Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by James Straten to Kevin Scheer

$215,000; 37285 N Piper Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Brian Fish to Mary L Jacobs

$215,000; 21264 W Engle Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Gregory V Rybarczyk Jr to John D Grandfield

$206,000; 39110 N Poplar St., Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Celina Rodriguez to Nicky C Bauer

$150,000; 37209 N Fairview Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Jeffrey Jenkins to Stephanie L Nyre

$150,000; 36426 N Mary Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Melody Przanowski to Marley L Przanowski

$116,000; 44 Oak Lane Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Ted R Tracz to Glenn L Mccollum

$106,000; 36705 N Wildwood Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Luke Mui to Jose H Diaz Jr

Lake Zurich

$650,000; 504 N Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Fox Qualified Personal Residen to Barbara O Browning

$620,000; 582 Dunhill Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Jose Koduvathra to Glenn Mock

$509,000; 1140 Stanton Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by John Zarr to Robert D Williams

$431,500; 159 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by NVR Inc to Joni Ninedorf

$400,000; 90 Lakeview Place, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Ariel Szwec to Bryan Luczkiw

$380,000; 50 Lakeview Place, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Deanna Taddei to Stephanie Viggiano

$380,000; 28 Lakebreeze Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Henry P Eickelberg to Lindsie Eickelberg

$305,000; 110 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Monika Luczkiw to Bethany A Duvall

$266,000; 3 Manor Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Caleb A Mcconchie to Thomas Fuetterer

$265,000; 724 June Terrace, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by James Braggs to Witold Zbierowski

$259,000; 17 Johnathan Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Murkam Investments LLC to Joseph T Salerno

$226,500; 210 Rosehall Dr Unit 130, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Maria Ruiz to Deborah Cann

Lakemoor

$454,000; 32066 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Andrea Maclennan

$394,000; 28065 W Cape Cod Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by NVR Inc to Sankalp Mohanty

$212,000; 28750 W Pondview Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Patrick Joseph Will Jr to Tara Thurler

Libertyville

$732,000; 1519 Bull Creek Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Linda H Andrews to Eric Munoz

$665,000; 635 Nordic Court, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Ronald J Brandt to Darion L Sutton

$644,000; 18490 W Wood Hollow Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Shelley Auble to Kevin Ordonez

$600,000; 14048 W Petronella Dr Unit 104, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Best Dedicated Solutions LLC to TJA Partners LLC

$575,000; 454 Prairie Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Becky Johnson to Michaela Cupal

$560,000; 4412 W Gavin Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Veerle Roelandts to Joseph Sfeir

$550,000; 1141 S 4th Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Paul Doherty to Joel Sher

$480,000; 1175 Margate Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Brandon Hunter to Kelly Daley

$450,000; 611 Fairlawn Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Lee W Dunbar to Jonathan E Frericks

$450,000; 2230 Shannondale Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Michael J Roberts to Matthew Meier

$350,000; 1302 Appletree Ln Unit 46D, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Patrick J Sand to Noelle M Stephens

$315,000; 14868 W Rockland Road, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Mary K Sramek to Patrick Michael Cunningham

$305,000; 108 4th St., Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Gil Castro to Alvaro Castro

$250,000; 6525 White Pine Way, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by GDC Merit Homes LLC to Joel W Kennedy

$205,000; 721 Garfield Ave Unit C, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Kurt Smolenski to Jeremiah Punzalan Guzman

Lincolnshire

$640,000; 19 Dukes Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by William D Isherwood to Alex Wagner

$412,500; 400 Village Grn Unit 404, Lincolnshire; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Mary V Heraty to Sharon E Preble

Lindenhurst

$528,000; 819 Spring Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Barbara Swenson

$429,500; 812 Spring Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Susan Cicero

$350,000; 3001 Liberty Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Kevin M Tuley to Michael David

$329,000; 671 N Autumn Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Lakeland Dev Corp to Ivan Shpirka

$307,000; 805 Spring Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Mary C Cavalier

$240,000; 413 S Thornwood Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Daniel Solano to Charles R West

$239,000; 2409 Orchard Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Kenneth Hallman to Christian Nguyen

$183,000; 1709 Fairfield Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Dolores M Povilaitis to Kristopher Schoenberger

$146,000; 200 Hickory Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Michael Laskosky

Mundelein

$576,000; 3090 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Elisa Posner

$487,500; 1111 Westfield Way, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Jignesh M Patel to Jose Luis Castillon

$481,000; 1044 Concord Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by William A Campbell to Nicholas T Aguina

$467,500; 3120 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Srinivas Kasala

$450,000; 574 Yardley Trail, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Andrew Hanas to Nadezhda Abdullayeva

$420,000; 566 Yardley Trail, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Gilberto Marchetti to Richard Hann

$392,500; 2648 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Andrew Daire

$388,000; 2646 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Brett Joseph Fahrner

$375,000; 12 Edgemont St., Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Finegan Trust to Lauren Bunks

$367,000; 2644 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Julius Oyinkolade

$355,000; 2640 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sai Santosh Katakam

$336,500; 1360 Derby Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Vlad Bard to Felicia Song

$319,000; 437 Hillside Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Mark P Lovas to Daniel C Feezor

$300,000; 1509 Lakeridge Court, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Rohit Ram Mankame to Chhaya R Mankame

$243,000; 118 Bedford Road, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Ibia Malats to Christopher Cunnie

$239,000; 1251 Orleans Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Mi Hwa Park to Maksym Turetskyi

$220,000; 1209 Bradwell Ln Unit C, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Val Tabel to Dimitry Spector

$212,000; 51 N Prairie Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Ann Marie Wurster to Lisette Albanil

$189,000; 1395 Wilhelm Rd Unit 207, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Big Door Mundelein LLC to Geng Huang

$137,000; 1405 Wilhelm Rd Unit 311, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Big Door Mundelein LLC to Greg Ryba

$99,500; 655 Deepwoods Dr Unit 3A, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Stillwater USA LLC to Marina Mikhaylova

North Chicago

$240,000; 1106 Wadsworth Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Elizabeth Lita to Julian Real

$198,000; 2041 Hervey Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Property Investments 123 LLC to Julio L Alicea

$185,000; 1119 Wadsworth Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Brian Lita to Candido Kenny Velez Jr

$167,500; 1718 Elizabeth Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Bina LLC to Brandon Swan

$155,000; 1332 Victoria Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Jesus Ortiz to Francisco A Gutierrez Rosales Sr

$141,000; 1619 Glenn Drive, North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Charitable Adult Rides & Serv to Taylor William Topham

$140,000; 1519 Kristan Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Carolyn Andrews to Mario Vazquez

$138,000; 1919 16th St., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Enrique Cuevas to Ma Del Rosario Chavez Maldonado

$135,000; 2106 Kristan Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Roxane Smith to Juan Arista

$130,000; 3302 Berwyn Ave Unit 83, North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Jesus Servin to Zana Kantejeva

$130,000; 1105 Wadsworth Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Gloriastine Smith Deanes to Edgar Baker

$120,000; 2024 Dickey Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Clear Capital Core 1 LLC to Lina E Sanchez

$95,000; 3353 Beacon St Unit 25, North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Ivan Petrov to Arisa M Harrison

$85,000; 1441 Victoria Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Clear Capital Core 1 LLC to Hortencia Ramirez Jaimes

Prairie View

$305,000; 20517 N Florence Ave., Prairie View; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Milford L Barnvos to Eldar Kafarov

Riverwoods

$750,000; 1400 Saunders Road, Riverwoods; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Friends Of Refugees Of Eastern to Green Building Technologies Inc

Round Lake

$400,000; 604 W Avilon Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Martin Vehlow to Frank J Vadnais

$392,000; 565 W Hamlin Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Shao Lin Su to Deven Tolver

$375,000; 600 S Huntington Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Albino J Bortolini Filho to Michael Kuykendall

$364,000; 1959 W Windsor Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Deborah L Robertson to Oscar Cabrera

$345,000; 572 W Galeton Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Joel D Stiller to Jeremy Odzer

$340,000; 93 N Durham Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Jorge Elvir to Jullyana Angeles Brito

$292,000; 139 Blue Heron Court, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Wesley S Farrell to Raul Romero Suarez

$285,000; 281 Haywood Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Victor H Ambriz Torres

$260,000; 2130 Red Oak Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Chad A Ziehm to Neville Plummer

$239,000; 585 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Kristen R Livermore to Jeffrey A Pekelsma

$228,000; 614 N Red Deer Road, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Tracy L Allen to Susan Smith

$223,000; 254 Spring Valley Way, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Local Properties LLC Series R

$214,000; 576 S Rosehall Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Unique V M Gulley to Ryan Smith

$214,000; 416 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Kaitlyn Braun to Matthew Presti

$210,000; 1323 W Crane View Court, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Caroline C Schaefer to Henryk Sekscinski

$207,000; 178 W Buckingham Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Evelyn C Loygos to Allan Isidro

$199,500; 162 W Providence Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Carline C Guerrier to Kurtis R Dankert

$180,000; 689 S Parkside Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Richard L Toole to Italo Roche

$180,000; 111 W Chatham Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Lorenzo Rodriguez to Gaurang Suthar

$74,000; 24581 W Passavant Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Edward D Meek to Ezequiel Gallegos Navejas

Round Lake Beach

$295,000; 2391 N Lenox Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Austin M Chalfant to Marcus B Snedeker

$259,500; 441 E Castlewood Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Johnny Rivas to Luis Fernando Costilla Banda

$258,000; 1958 N Nicole Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Renan Morgan to Anixa Hernandez

$223,000; 1621 Brentwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Jose P Rangel to Sandra M Oropeza

$215,000; 1603 Williams Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Jva Two LLC to Wadhah Dawood

$210,000; 527 Woodland Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Richard Ruffolo to Leonardo Hernandez

$185,000; 34318 N Barberry Road, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Maureen Boyle to Etienne M Swanepoel

$169,000; 2015 Westview Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Piotr S Stec to Nazarii Shevila

$150,000; 1303 N Red Oak Cir Unit 2, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Kelley T Oldham to Robert Buckley

$101,500; 121 Glenwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Michael Rios to Shaileshkumar H Desai

Round Lake Park

$186,500; 302 Clifton Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Richard R Brown to Martin J Miranda

$184,000; 312 Clifton Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Mark T Larson to James Johnson

$170,000; 419 N Prospect Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Ruben Marquez to Patricia M Zagozdzon

$150,500; 226 Highmoor Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Kelbry Properties LLC to Carlos Gonzalez

Spring Grove

$125,000; 38275 N Hamilton Circle, Spring Grove; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Kevin Graffis to Elizabeth D Pahlke

Vernon Hills

$716,000; 1727 Stanwich Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Thomas G Newberg to Alok Manik

$523,000; 1106 Saint Clair Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Omar E Franco to Jennifer Fechko

$415,000; 455 Saddlebrook Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Kishorekumar Shyamsunder Keswani to Monique Eyvette Southali

$304,000; 1199 E Port Clinton Rd Unit 307, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Lei Shi to Lucie Kucharska

$289,500; 1193 Georgetown Way Unit 35-1, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Natalya V Kolobova to Mohnish Dhir

$280,000; 793 Grosse Pointe Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Brian Doner to Kwon Yang

$270,000; 118 Windsor Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Debra Ann Dimaggio to Albina Knight

$260,000; 748 Grosse Pointe Cir Unit 31-1, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Michael D Morse to Melodie D Premo

$253,000; 113 Hampton Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Minguang Wang to Vladimir Golev

$245,000; 1437 Clairmont Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Mcdonnell Family Limited Partn to SMP Engineering LLC

$225,000; 103 Appian Way, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Leonid Dodin to Vasyl V Kuchernyuk

$220,500; 1404 Wentworth Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Joshuah B Goldberg to Anna Abramova

$169,000; 326 Mallard Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Juan Maldonado to John Joseph Barry

$158,000; 17 Parkside Ct Unit 8, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Irina Penbek to Gautam Agarwal

Volo

$375,000; 322 Bedford Lane, Volo; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Hans P Gustavsen to Matthew J Rydberg

$239,000; 110 Terra Vista Court, Volo; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Daniel Hernandez to James A Disanti

$216,000; 1057 Piccolo Lane, Volo; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Joseph A Hodits to Nancy Sugarman

$200,000; 320 Terra Springs Circle, Volo; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by John Ruston to Inderjit Singh

$190,000; 542 Richard Brown Blvd, Volo; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Amanda Delatorre to Harvey Jones

Wadsworth

$420,000; 38675 N Woodland Ave., Wadsworth; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by David L Anderson to Kathleen Trulson

$375,000; 13288 W 21st St., Wadsworth; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Carol A Andersson to Timothy Kinsman

$215,000; 4588 Hogan Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Yunlin Jiang to Craig K Horie

$215,000; 3027 Concord Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Jacqueline Pasalo Dela Cruz to Rashminkumar Patel

$146,000; 2761 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Venus Heritage LLC

Wauconda

$700,000; 225 Delia Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Devorah R Hebior to Justin Feliz

$430,000; 29385 N Virginia Lane, Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Theodore Kopis to Jerrold Johnson

$380,000; 225 Delia Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Fifth Third Bank to Michael J Hebior

$374,000; 2857 Fieldbrook Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Inolberto Medellin to Maksym Sovyak

$350,000; 439 Edgewater Lane, Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Teri S Wadsworth to John P Schneider

$315,500; 413 Hill St Unit 28-02, Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by William Haney to Timothy Ferrell

$265,000; 285 Regency Ct Unit B, Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Gerald A Bender to Tamara Krofel

$259,000; 626 E Bonner Road, Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Joseph T Koza to Kerry L Hubbard

$115,000; 674 Crescent Terrace, Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Miguel Angel Estrada Leyva

Waukegan

$399,000; 262 Harding Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Chris Howard to Kendall Steffen

$328,000; 2017 Hickory St., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Joseph J Backis III to Tamara Harvey

$270,000; 1729 N Jackson St., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Channels LLC to Jose Fajardo Jr

$265,000; 424 Lawn Court, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Cervantes Rental Homez LLC 424 to Osvaldo Vazquez

$265,000; 2422 N Poplar St., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Kerry Biegay to Jennifer Marie Arellano

$260,000; 216 W Ridgeland Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Charles S Parks to Antonio Kaseem Daniel II

$239,000; 2534 Fairway Lane, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Nancy M Sirvidas to Joyce A Epperson

$238,000; 1938 N Jackson St., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Dorothy Averhart to John Pereira

$230,000; 2006 Cooke Court, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Elizabethanne E Saner to Maria S Flores

$210,000; 1230 S Candlestick Way, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Susie Oh to Poorvi Shah

$204,000; 823 W Grove Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Flipping Lake County Inc to Tomeka Vercher

$202,000; 2104 Edgewood Road, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Jamil Rashied Abdur Rahman to Jose D Estrada Galvan

$200,000; 116 Prairie Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by John R Schmitz to Uriel Reyes

$195,000; 901 Cedar Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Thomas B Hood to Gregorio Hernandez

$195,000; 834 Adams St., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Francisco Cerna to Gerardo Vazquez

$190,000; 2014 Waverly Place, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Cruz Investment Group LLC to Angelica Millan

$188,000; 4553 W Hill Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Jasmine Greer to Lamarr Lark II

$185,000; 1629 Mckay St., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Thomas A Ruddick to Rene Gomez

$170,500; 525 Lynn Terrace, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Fabio Reyes

$170,000; 4453 W Brownstone Way, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Lauran D Jurka to Srikantha Sahu

$170,000; 2330 Dakota Road, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Roberto M Montoya to Alfredo Morales

$165,000; 1621 Rice St., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Francisco Sajuan to Brian Marquis Winfrey

$165,000; 1006 New York St., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Augustino Barajas to Miguel A Valdez Perez

$160,000; 1609 Whitney St., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Gabriela Lara to Bertha A Macias Calvillo

$158,000; 500 N Berwick Blvd, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Sheng Chang to Thomas Kersjes

$155,000; 940 North Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Ellen L Greenman to Samantha Freeman

$150,000; 1001 Lorraine Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Sonia Vanessa Gonzalez to Saury M Garcia Lopez

$141,000; 905 S Mcalister Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Ezell G Robins to Yenny Bahena Morales

$135,000; 12713 W Atlantic Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Penelope M Latona to Roger Schwab

$110,000; 35376 N Green Bay Road, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Bruce A Galgan to Jack Papandreou

$100,000; 307 S Lincoln Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Fisk Holdings LLC to Angie Luna

$90,000; 715 Bluff St., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Clyde Simpson to Abdollah Tadayoni

$89,000; 319 Mckinley Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Ramon Casillas to Judith Isabel Chavez Chilel

$68,000; 3130 W Monroe St Unit 104, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Jalen Duty to Leonardo Antunez

$63,000; 1312 Melrose Ave Unit 112, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Lynn Derham to Joel P Lozano

$55,000; 3170 W Monroe St Unit 110, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Sandra Ann Luna to Steven Stine

Winthrop Harbor

$354,000; 307 Old Darby Lane, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Sue Radder to Andrea Adams

$323,000; 334 Old Darby Lane, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Lawrence R Hackett to Brian Gallaher

$265,000; 1426 Fulton Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Jason Hayes to Candice D Kamencik

$225,000; 928 Charles Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Gloria I Farnham to Eddie Arias

$218,000; 939 Ellis Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Joanne M Todzy to Damian Escamilla Jr

$180,000; 1028 Mary Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Bill Brady to Nicholas Leamy

$173,000; 436 Garnett Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Rodrigo Natarte Valdez to Jaime Ortega

$170,000; 1311 Fulton Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Glenn E Baldwin to Ronald Paul Kloss

$125,000; 503 Kirkwood Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Carl Richardson to Veronica Martinez

$90,000; 742 Franklin Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Kathy Stried to Alejandro Hernandez Perez

$75,500; 739 Landon Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Thomas E Stites Jr to Carolyn J Stites

Zion

$274,000; 4023 Ridge Court, Zion; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Velma Wiggins to Kevin D Shanklin

$265,000; 1716 Dusk Drive, Zion; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Luis R Carbonell to Kierra Keshai Wester

$235,000; 1008 18th St., Zion; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Mark A Jourdain Jr to Colin Daole Wellman

$205,000; 3005 30th St., Zion; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Juan A Macias to Julien A Lopez

$192,000; 3249 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Rigoberto Gomez to Michael Gardner

$190,000; 1806 Hebron Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Paul G Henning to Ariel V Bryant

$185,500; 3114 Enoch Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by MKF Properties Inc to Brian Kringle

$185,000; 3229 Eshcol Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Anna Gomez to Pedro Maya

$170,000; 2100 Enoch Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Raul Reyes to Fassika Tessema

$170,000; 2013 Hermon Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Jaime Ortega to Benjamin S Dixon

$165,000; 2014 Joppa Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Witt Holdings LLC to Vanessa Sancha

$160,000; 2321 Lydia Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Willie Lee Grider to Oscar Martinez

$140,000; 1916 Carmel Blvd, Zion; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Jeffrey Bassock to Miguel R Herrera

$96,000; 2211 Elisha Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Suzanne Clemens to Steven J Holst

$74,500; 2126 Hebron Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Kadapoor Mathen to James P Oommen

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.