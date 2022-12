Kane County property transfers for Oct. 26 to Nov. 23, 2022

Algonquin

$285,000; 2010 Azure Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by J M Otoole Jr to Lorenzo Acosta

$268,000; 2465 Stonegate Rd Unit 5-3, Algonquin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Colleen M Heffernan to Shawar Shahid Sayeed

$192,000; 2075 Waverly Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Jamie N Sharp to Kyle M Slenczka

Aurora

$576,000; 35 Richmond Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Brendan M Bijonwski to Scott Duncan

$486,000; 3334 Moraine Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Louis A Verive to David Surbuts

$475,000; 2303 Brookside Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Robert L Hull to Jeffrey A Newman

$460,000; 3053 Secretariat Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Kavita Shanker to Shaival R Patel

$457,000; 570 Homestead Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by James R Mandarino to Cindy C Levee

$445,000; 3200 Haverhill Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Wojciech Zaucha to Jayashri Mahajan

$425,000; 1399 Colchester Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Sheila Hiller to Robert Zimmerman

$422,000; 2527 Pinehurst Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Jeffrey Trautmann to Patricia G Byrnes

$421,000; 536 Wingpointe Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Seven14properties LLC to Marques Clark

$410,000; 1366 Burnett Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Eesha Trust Fund to Lalit Kumar

$356,500; 4138 Irving Road, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by M I Home Of Chicago LLC to Lu Bai

$355,000; 644 Ryegrass Trail, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Susan K Cody to Christine Finley

$350,000; 725 Audrey Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Nancy B Kayzar to Graham Reid

$326,000; 2474 Jamestown Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Anil N Perumandla to Abdulvosit Rahmonov

$325,000; 1657 Mcdowell Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Julio R Delatorre to Colin Daniel Christopher Davis

$318,500; 3105 Quincy Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Isais Rosales to Farhan Ali Haji Safar

$316,000; 695 Avondale Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021-2 LLC to Yutong Chen

$312,000; 1521 Saddle Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Ryan J Bonomini to Petr Rytikov

$308,000; 3280 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Andrew E Gloeckle III to Crystal Marie Messing

$305,000; 616 Seneca Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Urana C Wold to Jamie Holland

$300,000; 921 Wellington Circle, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Judith A Sintich to Logan Kracht

$290,000; 1345 Garfield Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Walter E Deuchler Jr to Christina Mcadams

$280,000; 1645 Brook Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Jingqiu to Durga Ravi Kiran Jinagam

$270,000; 39W570 Deerpath Road, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Simone Johnson to Nicholas Tatro

$270,000; 216 Lawndale Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Kurt Makaryk to Gabriela Bautista

$265,000; 3101 Anton Dr Unit 15-4, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Edwin Flores

$263,000; 950 Camden Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Jeremy M Janik to Caleb W Kauth

$260,000; 2685 Prairieview Ln N, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Jason R Jacobson to Alejandro Mora Ramirez

$253,500; 110 Raintree Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Bernadette M Moore to Cody Carter

$250,000; 624 Hartford Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Jadey Ladeur to Matthew J Soerens

$250,000; 1938 Havenshire Road, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Willetta Hudson to Emily Blair

$248,000; 450 Weston Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by L P Quality Investments LLC to Yenifer A Velazquez

$246,500; 1621 Captiva Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Robert E Magid to Gerald J Weiss

$242,000; 418 Old Indian Trail, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Scott Loeser to Martha Oliveros Novoa

$239,000; 311 E Illinois Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Paula Garcia to Manuel Ramos Rosales

$237,000; 722 Sexton St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by RJH Real Estate Enterprises to Jerardo Galvan

$232,000; 755 Mcclure Road, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Jose R Zepeda to Jose Juan Angeles Medina

$228,000; 3355 Ravinia Circle, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Jie Chen to Zongchen Wang

$220,000; 2110 Charleston Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Jeffrey Lusk to Ries A Mccue

$215,500; 224 Heather Glen Dr Unit 224, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Donielle Heppner to Karthikeyan Kailasam

$212,500; 1016 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Kendall K Molina to Ty Williams

$211,000; 514 Iroquois Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Randall Tessman to Jose P Beltran Rivera

$210,000; 300 N Ohio St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Alicia Rios to Isidro Lazcano

$205,000; 674 Four Seasons Blvd, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Xiaoduo Sun to Anjelica Koelsch

$190,000; 954 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Edwin Baras to Ricardo Nunez Gonzalez

$190,000; 1003 Liberty St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Julio O Escudero Sanchez to Armando Juarez

$185,000; 926 E Lake St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Juan L Chavez to 1 Sch Properties LLC

$180,000; 893 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Mahmoud Khamissi to Kanwal Hamid

$180,000; 889 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Namita Anastasio to Somil Yadav

$170,000; 916 E Benton St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Perla Rodriguez Ortega to Fernando Carlos Estrella

$165,000; 730 W Park Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Juan M Garcia to Emma Pearla Valencia

$160,000; 302 Sandpebble Ln Unit 302, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Virginia C Hoesly to Samantha Miller

$153,000; 525 E New York St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Galaxy Sites LLC to OCJB Properties LLC

$150,000; 638 High St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Gayle Franklin to OCJB Properties LLC

$150,000; 1341 N Glen Cir Unit E, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Theresa Redmond to Hannah R Waltmire

$148,000; 1393 S Glen Cir Unit A, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Shabana Modassar Nadeem to Michelle Carter

$147,000; 313 Avon St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Brian Reyna to OCJB Properties LLC

$142,000; 814 Sheridan Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Manuel S Hernandez to German Moreno Hernandez

$130,000; 261 Gregory St Unit 11, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Matthew J Liaromatis to Sandeep Kandula

$125,000; 800 Front St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Barbara Rivera to Miguel Jacobo

$125,000; 2296 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Bryan R Howel to Stephanie Kyle

$123,000; 1060 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 1203, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Kathleen J Boyle to Maricela Correa

$122,500; 207 Gregory St Unit 8-6, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Angelica Lugo to Franco Canini

$115,000; 1050 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 103, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by James Conroy to Dipendra Dipak

$110,000; 600 S Kendall St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to La Loma Properties LLC

$69,000; 1895 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1507, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Property Partners Of Fox Valley

Batavia

$449,000; 642 Sylvan Place, Batavia; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Andrzej Chmielecki to Margaret Mary Toranzo

$353,000; 1305 Lundberg Ave., Batavia; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Ruel Deguzman to David Naleway

$305,000; 1312 Georgetown Dr Unit 1, Batavia; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Andrew Krivograd to Mary Ann Bazum

$285,000; 70 Willey Ln Unit 70, Batavia; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Georgianna F Thompson to Toni Roesslein

$283,000; 1385 Spencer Lane, Batavia; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Jean Keskitalo to Deborah Purpur

$280,000; 694 Carriage Drive, Batavia; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Peter Robert Ingold to Cameron Glenn Thompson

$280,000; 4 Mayflower Drive, Batavia; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Melissa Renteria

$260,000; 204 N Batavia Ave., Batavia; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Nicholas Lacorcia to Sarah Albert

Campton Hills

$737,000; 04N215 Morton Lake Drive, Campton Hills; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Dona R Reese

Carpentersville

$355,000; 836 Greenwood Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by John Kozin to Garrett Pogorzelski

$285,000; 403 Vana Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Brian W Linn to Spencer Schael

$265,000; 164 Austin Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Favian Gavina to Miguel Sanchez

$260,000; 7 Cardinal Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Hereberto Cortez to Juan Carlos Campos Jr

$236,000; 105 Carpenter Blvd, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Jack L Newberry to Douglas Akers

$235,000; 3320 Blue Ridge Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Alexander Akrivos to Pawel Budzik

$225,000; 203 N Wisconsin St., Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Maria Adame to Benjamin Adame

$218,000; 7340 Grandview Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Lisa A Dinapoli to Qing Liu

$212,500; 2015 Orchard Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Sandra L Wascher to Evelin Lizeth Sanchez

$190,000; 14 Hickory Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Sandra Garcia to Candelario Vidigaray

$170,000; 1201 Silverstone Dr Unit 4, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Anthony J Perisin to Nicholas Ernest Lozano

$155,000; 1327 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Ali Motakef to Harnan Maqsood

$135,000; 2134 Morningside Ln Unit D, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Miguel Farias to Irene Hernandez-pacheco

$100,000; 44 N Wisconsin St., Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Howard R Bradley to Marisela Martinez

$88,000; 169 Pheasant Trail, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Ronald W Bailey to Louis J Tasson

Cary

$170,000; 28080 W Fox River Road, Cary; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by David John Pobuta to Micaiah Andrew Burnett

East Dundee

$325,000; 801 Balmoral Court, East Dundee; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by James W Bartels to Joshua Duncan

$253,000; 615 Ashland Ave., East Dundee; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Peter Sklarenko to Judith G Obrien

$245,000; 5 Railroad St., East Dundee; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Karen J Michalski to Jon K Bunge

Elburn

$484,000; 805 Simpson Ave., Elburn; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Sarah K Dunlop

$425,000; 42W053 Northway Drive, Elburn; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Jeffrey R Foster to Cheryl L Wyndham

$409,500; 1486 Keller St., Elburn; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Joslyn Pasha Bowling Dixon

$380,000; 690 Tiller St., Elburn; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Kenneth Lofthouse to Corey Kile

$360,000; 524 Maple Ave., Elburn; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Randall D Ream to Anastasia Rose Austin

$355,000; 532 Cambridge Ave., Elburn; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by James H Swatos to David M Pawlus

$287,000; 103 Swain St., Elburn; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Patrick J Hammes to Samantha Ramirez

$240,000; 400 N 3rd St., Elburn; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Tasha M Curry to Ryan A Carlson

$235,000; 440 E Reader St., Elburn; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Jayme L Hefler to Trevor Harnen

Elgin

$615,000; 1000 Percy Shelley Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Robert A Price to Jay A Vogt

$587,000; 3544 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Zafarjon Bozorov

$572,000; 3534 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Bernadette Agnes Leh

$539,000; 3532 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Jennifer Schrade

$534,000; 3551 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Hup Man Pang

$525,000; 3552 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Victor M Falcone

$505,000; 3644 Tournament Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Jesus Salazar to Carolyn A Strahs

$504,000; 3560 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Sara L Busche

$500,000; 3665 Congressional Parkway, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Vani Yerramshetty to Romil Mukeshbhai Patel

$470,000; 748 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Karthikeyan Natarajan

$467,500; 3833 Trillium Trail, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Hrishikesh Kulkarni

$460,000; 191 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Quinton N Robbins Jr to Shivakrishna Gullapelli

$420,000; 324 Monument Road, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Mir A Ali to Quinton N Robbins Jr

$415,000; 2499 Hayloft Lane, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Christopher Rogers to Benjamin Olawale Oshoffa

$405,000; 1737 Pin Oak Lane, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Bryan Pedigo to Trent Douglas Macpherson

$400,000; 321 Mcclure Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Weststar Industries LLC to Asumoni Property Management

$400,000; 319 Brook St., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Weststar Industries LLC to Asumoni Property Management

$393,000; 2844 Weld Road, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Ali Hussain Zaidi to Parviz A Kholboev

$376,000; 3614 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by NVR Inc to Kevin P Mallers

$373,000; 1126 Iron Horse Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Kenneth A Weimer to Donald J Vintika

$369,000; 360 Brittany Trail, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Aileen J Indovina to Karen Vega

$351,500; 155 Brookside Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Malik Asiatic to Jessica Hilado

$345,000; 2528 Harvest Vly, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Patrice C Neal to John J Griffin

$336,000; 225 Hamilton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Horacio Isunza to Russell Siegel

$320,000; 7 Lynch St., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Mitchell S Kofsky to Anthony Kalabsa

$320,000; 220 Goldenrod Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Tia M Falcone

$317,000; 854 Patricia Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Christopher Brown to Donald E Petrella

$315,000; 240 N Worth Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Joshua K Pasek to Carl Padding

$313,000; 845 Cedar Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Tomasz Adamusik to Nor Asidah Saiyahdi

$310,000; 619 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by John Klobucar to Jesus Olvera

$309,000; 2467 Rolling Rdg, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Richard D Pearson to Else Gliedt

$308,000; 736 Cedar Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Adolfo Alvarez to Kirk Dammeier

$298,000; 1275 Bradley Cir Unit 171, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Subroto Dutta to Mandeep Gill

$295,000; 1554 Lin Lor Lane, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Federico Romero to Stephen L Delong

$286,000; 919 Larkin Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Benjamin Quast to Charity Gooden

$281,500; 3821 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Patrick Eugene Brutto

$265,000; 215 S Edison Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Ivan Cordero to Oswaldo Rondon Hernandez

$265,000; 1235 Coldspring Road, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Gloria Choi to Robert Hoffmann

$257,000; 228 Highbury Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Esteban Salazar to Melky Vazquez Rivera

$254,000; 1620 Lin Lor Lane, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Abibe Jashari to Amdie Jashari

$252,500; 829 Steel St., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Christine M Meyer to Austin Andersen

$244,000; 1182 Delta Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Alexander Liu to Chrisha Tamayao

$241,000; 1172 Hunter Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by David Gonzales to Rylan Virnig

$238,500; 520 Bluff City Blvd, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Aif Management LLC to Gerardo Perez Pichon

$238,000; 380 S Commonwealth Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Kevin Nitz to Robert Victor Quade

$235,000; 563 Lancaster Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Mitchell W Kramer to Ketan S Thakkar

$230,500; 223 Cassidy Lane, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Santixay Thousavath to Pat Soumpholphakdy

$230,000; 835 Adams St., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Dale Olson to Vanessa A Vilchis

$220,000; 458 S Commonwealth Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Marvin Ricky Hogrewe to Benjamin Campos-hernandez

$218,000; 19 Sheridan St., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Noemi Vega to Paulette Sisto

$210,000; 772 Ripple Brook Court, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by James Kassner III to Oleh Zarudnyi

$210,000; 604 Littleton Trl Unit 25-2, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Denise M Fleck to James Fitzgerald

$210,000; 1048 Logan Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Erasto Monge to Eric Niestedt

$207,000; 572 Ramona Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Aleiandro Castorena to Eduardo Martinez Garcia

$207,000; 270 Triggs Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Kelly Johnson to Peggi Jo Hagg

$203,000; 304 N Clifton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Josefina Barajas to Julio Cesar De Alba Hernandez

$200,500; 477 Sunset Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Gabino Ayala Cabrales to John R Allen

$200,000; 470 S State St., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Philip Jeffrey Jones to Frank Collingbourne

$200,000; 1232 Basswood Court, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Irene Gallik to Joseph M Gallik

$195,500; 339 Ryerson Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Andrea Cecilia Rodriguez to Walter Romero Torres

$185,000; 1323 Maroon Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Carl L Valentino to Yaritza Torres

$180,000; 310 Park St., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Onkar S Dhillon to Michael Smith

$178,000; 724 Shady Oaks Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Bo Ji to Shefali Barot

$176,500; 530 Littleton Trail, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Saleem Mohammed

$175,000; 1220 Shawford Way, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Catherine Keller to Niurys A Rodriguez

$165,000; 677 Eastview St., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Jerry L Chapman to Rafal Raszewski

$165,000; 1945 Matthew Ct Unit D, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Kortney Fay to Jesus Velasquez

$135,000; 1405 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Ronda K Curry to Glen M Staffeldt

$125,000; 151 S Channing St., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Anne M Belcher to Federico Romero

$120,000; 642 Cookane Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Javier Camarena to Nuhemi Morales

$90,000; 765 Terrace Ct Unit 108, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Aurelio Liante to Edgar Saenz

$87,000; 801 N Mclean Blvd Unit 118, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Carolyn Rohde to Mary Ann Kovacs

$85,000; 525 Hawkins St Unit B, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by William Blankenship to Rosa A Cruz

Geneva

$536,000; 3190 Husking Peg Lane, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Patricia E Spellmire to James Mcmullan

$535,000; 2529 Camden St., Geneva; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Elizabeth Seldomridge to Stephen Boros

$495,000; 424 South St., Geneva; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Margaret M Romberg to Karen Lando

$413,000; 0N433 King Drive, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Robb Anthony Louk to Casey Lamparek

$403,000; 522 Franklin St., Geneva; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by John M Lentz to Lea Rose Adao

$401,000; 590 Spring Court, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Sergei Nagaitsev to Ashley L Leisering

$375,000; 832 Longmeadow Drive, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Lillian M Mayer to Nicole G Devine

$350,000; 100 N River Ln Unit 108, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Colleen Mary Hamilton to Lisa Ann Coffey

$347,000; 2600 Miller Road, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Thomas E Banks to Rodolfo Garrido

$337,500; 1017 Whittington Drive, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Eduardo Deanda to Jared R Mitchell

$240,000; 1415 Potomac Court, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Jayendra B Patel to Angelos K Vitsenzatos

$200,500; 0N760 Wenmoth Lane, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Susan J Mccallum to Kevin Venard

$195,000; 2203 Vanderbilt Dr Unit 17, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by KWM Holdings Inc to 2203 Vanderbilt LLC

Gilberts

$575,000; 222 Easton Drive, Gilberts; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Robert L Vanni Jr to Brandon A Coats

$409,000; 160 Valencia Parkway, Gilberts; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Gilberts Town Center RFS IV to Nazerke Kaldybayeva

$371,500; 127 Easton Drive, Gilberts; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Gilberts Town Center RFS IV to Kelly Anderson

Hampshire

$646,000; 361 Keyes Ave., Hampshire; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by TRZ Hampshire LLC to Keyes Properties LLC

$330,000; 450 Wild Prairie Point, Hampshire; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Caleb D Mushynski to Andrew Engelking

$320,000; 2501 Rockport Road, Hampshire; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Shameek T Ghosh to Brandon Altergott

$277,000; 216 Red Hawk Road, Hampshire; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Rhonda J Reuter to Kenneth J Lohman

$252,000; 823 Katherine Lane, Hampshire; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Todd M Schuldt to Thomas Gonzalez

$248,000; 12N658 Waughon Road, Hampshire; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Poplar Farms Inc to Margaret A Engel

$245,000; 17N015 Harmony Road, Hampshire; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Jennifer J Pierce to Erik J Sondergaard

$240,000; 207 E Jefferson Ave., Hampshire; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Germain Juarez Morales to Manuel Velazquez Delacruz

$175,000; 236 E Jackson Ave., Hampshire; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Monica L Clark to Jorge L Pulido Arredondo

$150,000; 165 S State St., Hampshire; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by River Valley Turf Partnership to David Callahan

Huntley

$256,500; 13632 Hemlock Road, Huntley; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Robert R Mcwilliams to Joseph M Zaprzalka

$243,000; 13390 Red Alder Ave., Huntley; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Joseph Carroso to Dennis Carbaugh

$238,000; 13676 Hemlock Road, Huntley; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Antoinette Szymanowski to Angela M Calabrese

Lafox

$97,500; 1N337 Lafox Road, Lafox; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by John M Marberry Jr to L Daniel Larsen

Maple Park

$380,000; 44W701 Ramm Road, Maple Park; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Joseph Medina to Daniel Morris

McHenry

$228,000; 34570 N Hiawatha Trail, McHenry; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Steven J Harris to Steven J Harris

Montgomery

$330,000; 1850 Windette Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Rogerio Fragale to Christian Cruz

$300,000; 1752 Marilyn Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Benjamin Hansen to Juan Carlos Castro Tellez

$225,000; 1865 Candlelight Circle, Montgomery; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Viola Hughes

$219,000; 322 S Main St., Montgomery; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Julie Robbins to Jeffrey Watson

North Aurora

$585,000; 329 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Keefe D Jackson to Mahesh V Subramony

$397,000; 611 Doral Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Nelson L Searles Jr to Phillip Cavil

$352,500; 316 Sussex Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Christina Marie Cahill to Tom Brylka

$300,000; 250 Ridge Road, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Michael E Evert to Christina Cahill

$250,000; 305 Farview Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by James L Tully to Carlos E Mendez Ramirez

$245,000; 122 Monroe St., North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by William Kline to Duane Thamm Jr

$208,000; 214 E Arrowhead St., North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Ray M Lidecka to Rosendo Marquez

$185,000; 707 Hidden Creek Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Kathie Ann Cunnally to Hans L Kruse

Pingree Grove

$387,500; 520 Clearwater Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by NVR Inc to Samantha L Sanfilippo

$338,000; 928 Dover St., Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Eric Ortiz to Ryan D Humphries

$300,000; 2362 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Dante J Fries

$256,000; 2389 Upland Road, Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Cody Billeck to Crystal Comia

$237,000; 1786 Francis Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Emma Moore to Diane T Evans

$205,000; 1162 Alta Vista Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Eldridge Grayson to Pierce Jerome Orate Tinio

$190,000; 1971 Peninsula Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Alfonso Ramos

Port Barrington

$342,000; 308 Garrison Circle, Port Barrington; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Tauseef Ahmad to Esmeralda Steinke

$325,000; 318 Garrison Circle, Port Barrington; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Charles E Meid to John K Geraty Jr

Sleepy Hollow

$450,000; 715 Pimlico Parkway, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Regina V Munn to Enrique Rivera

$250,000; 1839 Winmoor Court, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Bradley J Brainard to Alexis R Rosanova

South Elgin

$600,000; 1242 Countryside Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Thomas Rydberg to Dustin Weaver

$550,000; 791 Chasewood Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Brent T Kenyon to Joseph M Weidner

$540,000; 598 Lake Ridge Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Yan Huo to Alexander Frye

$436,500; 2064 Holt Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Luis J Mendez to Justin Kastning

$395,000; 25 E Lynn St., South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Christine Campbell to Manuel Patino

$390,000; 35W401 Blackhawk Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Joseph J Remes Jr to Kristina Deleon

$360,000; 15 Sheffield Court, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Michelle Groch to Sengamone Vongsamphanh

$354,500; 1098 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Hiba Fazal

$327,000; 1096 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Kishankumar D Patel

$320,000; 1394 Ridge Road, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Keith E Delaney to David Kornkhamsee

$281,000; 1119 Sunbury Road, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Steven Krocka to Sixto Ibarra-martinez

$263,000; 290 Nicole Dr Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Anthony Butir to Benedetta Vaccaro

$242,000; 634 N Walnut St., South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Marcin Nawport to Vishal D Bhuta

$235,000; 16 Ione Dr Unit B, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Rosa Incandela to Sajid Mufti

$230,000; 17 Windsor Cir Unit C, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Todd C Slonka to Mounir Moussaoui

$225,000; 700 Fieldcrest Dr Unit B, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Brandon W Drawant to Jeremy M Hein

$222,000; 43 Ione Dr Unit B, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Armin Trgo to Erin Talley

$200,000; 1100 Chipstone Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Brianna Wilson to Dawson James Nash

$145,000; 1059 Kane St., South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Paul R Monteith to Drew Wolfe

St. Charles

$635,000; 975 Persimmon Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Thomas F Safford to Jon Zenker

$625,000; 7N232 Whispering Trail, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Lyle Douthitt to Theodore Sdoukos

$590,000; 355 Persimmon Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Theodore L Kunziar to Matthew Stilin

$560,000; 40W325 Carl Sandburg Road, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Donald Blahut to Pamela H Noyes

$510,000; 40 Mckinley St., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Thomas A Musser to Joshua J Smith

$460,000; 3N990 Thornapple Road, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Anne Voigtmann Dolan to Michael St John

$415,000; 1007 Crestwood Circle, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Duane P Carlson to Karen Bialek

$406,000; 38W755 Cloverfield Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by John C Vanosdell to John Rose

$385,000; 211 Indiana Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Daniel Langfield to Jacqueline M Pontillo

$357,500; 3N984 Wild Rose Road, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Donald C Miller to Alma L Tan Torres

$355,000; 1015 Independence Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Kelly A Russom to Arnas Laurinaitis

$351,000; 1508 Williams Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Tyler M Krzeszewski to Ryan Rubly

$310,000; 153 S 19th St., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021 2 LLC to David Mink

$299,000; 141 S 18th St., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Lindsey Jean Hamma to Daniel L Garchie

$295,000; 6N550 Tucker Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Alejandro Kerkooffs to Jose G Espinoza Garcia

$289,000; 519 Pheasant Trail, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Glenn A Biallas to Fatima Belen

$229,000; 6N903 Jackson Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Nicole Castillo to Alberto Moreno Salmeron

$199,500; 75 Hunt Club Dr Unit 312S, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Diane Bossert to Paul Carter

$95,000; 1820 Wallace Ave Unit 104, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Robert P Langguth to 528 Holdings LLC

Sugar Grove

$530,000; 656 Sheffield Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Lee P Callaci to Stephen Loza

$445,000; 7 Fernilee Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Peter Boylan to Elizabeth A Eccher

$330,000; 41W186 Norris Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Anna M Richards to Katherine N Baskey

$215,000; 120 E Park Ave Unit B, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Deflow Enterprises LLC to John Daniel Guinti

Wayne

$637,000; 33W241 Shagbark Lane, Wayne; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Thomas Bales to Anthony Michael Bundy

West Dundee

$430,000; 2689 Spruce Drive, West Dundee; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Peter J Coyle to Stacy Lynn Bourbon

$425,000; 731 Campbell Court, West Dundee; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Zbigniew Kondratowicz to Matthew P Hayden

$390,000; 2302 Stewart Lane, West Dundee; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Irma V Turek to Elizabeth Frandle

