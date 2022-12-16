'I just want to get this election started': Naperville mayoral candidate allowed to stay on ballot

Naperville mayoral candidate Tiffany Stephens can stay on the April ballot.

On Friday, members of the Naperville election board voted 2-1 in dismissing a challenge to Stephens' residency. Naperville City Clerk Pam Gallahue cast the dissenting vote, while Mayor Steve Chirico and Councilman Paul Hinterlong voted to dismiss the case.

"I'm excited," Stephens said following the ruling. "I'm happy that it went in my favor. I just want to go and start this election."

Stephens joins Councilman Benny White and liquor commission member Scott Wehrli in a bid to replace Chirico, who is not running for reelection.

Stephens said she had been homeless during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and stayed with friends and family. She also used her office in Naperville as her residence. She says she used a friend's Aurora address as a mailing address but never lived there.

Naperville resident Arian Ahmadpour, with attorney Ross Secler, challenged Stephens' candidacy, arguing that she has not lived in Naperville for the one-year minimum to seek office.

In his arguments before the city's electoral board, Secler presented evidence that Stephens used an address in Aurora when she registered to vote in 2020, on a paycheck protection program loan and for her federal income taxes.

While Stephens did not dispute those claims, she testified that the Aurora address was a mailing address only and that she did not live there.

During that time, she stayed with different family and friends and also lived in the office of her nonprofit organization in Naperville. She said she followed provisions outlining how the homeless can register to vote during the 2020 elections.

Stephens said she had entered into a contract to purchase a home in Naperville in September 2021. Her attorney, Keri-Lyn Krafthefe, said supply chain issues prevented Stephens from closing on her home until this past June.

Though Krafthefe did not have to present any evidence, she said she could show that Stephens' children attended Naperville schools and that she was active in the Naperville community even during her temporary homelessness during the pandemic.

Secler said he likely will appeal the electoral board's ruling. His client has five days to file the appeal in DuPage County court.

Two Naperville City Council candidates also survived challenges to their candidacies.

An objection to city council candidate Nag Jaiswal's election paperwork was withdrawn last week, allowing him to stay on the ballot. The electoral board Monday voted 2-1, with Gallahue casting the dissenting vote, to reject an objection filed by Ahmadpour against council candidate Derek McDaniel. Secler on Monday said he expected his client to appeal that decision in DuPage County court.