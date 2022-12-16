Father of Highland Park mass shooting suspect charged with helping son get FOID card

Robert Crimo Jr., right, and Denise Pesina attend a hearing for their son in Lake County court in August. Crimo now faces charges for helping his son, charged in the Highland Park mass shooting, obtain a gun. Associated Press, Aug. 3, 2022

The father of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect is behind bars Friday after prosecutors charged him with reckless conduct because he helped his son apply for a FOID card in 2019.

An arrest warrant for Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the shooting suspect, went out Thursday, and he turned himself in to Highland Park police Friday afternoon.

A bond hearing for Crimo Jr. is scheduled for Saturday.

Eric Rinehart, the Lake County state's attorney, said Friday that Crimo Jr. acted recklessly when he signed off on his son's FOID application. Because his son was under 21 at the time, a signature from a parent was required.

"Parents and guardians are in the best position to decide whether their teenager should have a weapon," Rinehart said. "They are the first line of defense. In this case, that system failed when Robert Crimo Jr. sponsored his son. He knew what he knew, and he signed the form anyway."

Robert Crimo III is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder in the Fourth of July attack, three charges for each of the seven people killed by gunfire. He also is charged with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each person struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel.

Crimo Jr. is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct, one for each person killed in the mass shooting, Rinehart said.

He said the statute for reckless conduct states it can be applied even if the conduct in question was legal.

If convicted on any of the counts, Crimo Jr. could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. Class 4 felonies such as reckless conduct are also probationable offenses.