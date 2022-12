DuPage County property transfers for Nov. 1-23

Addison

$680,000; 1385 N 9th Ave., Addison; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Daniela M Di Benedetto to Majed Owda

$640,000; 481 E Belmont Ave., Addison; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Gary A Dziabis to Rumen Raykov

$637,000; 613 S Beverly Ave., Addison; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Marisol Diaz to Michael Dropka

$577,000; 765 W Fairway Drive, Addison; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Meritus Homes Inc to Roy Mathews

$570,000; 775 N Maple St., Addison; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Kerri F Badgley to Steve Denic

$490,000; 540 N Cardinal Ave., Addison; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Steve Denic to Luke Wolchuk

$445,000; 735 N 10th Ave., Addison; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Armando Hernandez to Francesco Chiaramonte

$434,000; 1670 W Jo Ann Lane, Addison; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Rocco Grande to John Gorogianis

$425,000; 1440 W Jo Ann Lane, Addison; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Erin Brigham to Claudia Carmicheal

$375,000; 1212 N Anvil Court, Addison; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Daniel R Hoshowski to Janet Oviedo

$360,000; 1510 W Amelia Lane, Addison; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Antonio L Bello to Minh Ngoc Thai

$328,000; 17 S Evergreen Ave., Addison; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Chara Deland to Guillermo Esparza

$318,000; 842 N Sumner St., Addison; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Mark A Meinnen to Cesar Manuel Munoz

$300,000; 698 W Lake Park Drive, Addison; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Arturo Dominguez to Wesley Guy Armstrong

$283,000; 101 S Wisconsin Ave., Addison; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Thresiamma P Job to Alonso Lopez

$230,000; 437 E Cherry Hill Drive, Addison; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Luke Johnson to Lawrence Priebe

Aurora

$576,000; 35 Richmond Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Brendan M Bijonwski to Scott Duncan

$486,000; 3334 Moraine Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Louis A Verive to David Surbuts

$475,000; 2303 Brookside Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Robert L Hull to Jeffrey A Newman

$460,000; 3053 Secretariat Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Kavita Shanker to Shaival R Patel

$457,000; 570 Homestead Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by James R Mandarino to Cindy C Levee

$445,000; 3200 Haverhill Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Wojciech Zaucha to Jayashri Mahajan

$425,000; 1399 Colchester Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Sheila Hiller to Robert Zimmerman

$422,000; 2527 Pinehurst Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Jeffrey Trautmann to Patricia G Byrnes

$421,000; 536 Wingpointe Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Seven14properties LLC to Marques Clark

$410,000; 1366 Burnett Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Eesha Trust Fund to Lalit Kumar

$356,500; 4138 Irving Road, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by M I Home Of Chicago LLC to Lu Bai

$355,000; 644 Ryegrass Trail, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Susan K Cody to Christine Finley

$350,000; 725 Audrey Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Nancy B Kayzar to Graham Reid

$326,000; 2474 Jamestown Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Anil N Perumandla to Abdulvosit Rahmonov

$325,000; 1657 Mcdowell Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Julio R Delatorre to Colin Daniel Christopher Davis

$318,500; 3105 Quincy Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Isais Rosales to Farhan Ali Haji Safar

$316,000; 695 Avondale Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021-2 LLC to Yutong Chen

$312,000; 1521 Saddle Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Ryan J Bonomini to Petr Rytikov

$308,000; 3280 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Andrew E Gloeckle III to Crystal Marie Messing

$305,000; 616 Seneca Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Urana C Wold to Jamie Holland

$300,000; 921 Wellington Circle, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Judith A Sintich to Logan Kracht

$290,000; 1345 Garfield Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Walter E Deuchler Jr to Christina Mcadams

$280,000; 1645 Brook Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Jingqiu to Durga Ravi Kiran Jinagam

$270,000; 39W570 Deerpath Road, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Simone Johnson to Nicholas Tatro

$270,000; 216 Lawndale Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Kurt Makaryk to Gabriela Bautista

$265,000; 3101 Anton Dr Unit 15-4, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Edwin Flores

$263,000; 950 Camden Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Jeremy M Janik to Caleb W Kauth

$260,000; 2685 Prairieview Ln N, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Jason R Jacobson to Alejandro Mora Ramirez

$253,500; 110 Raintree Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Bernadette M Moore to Cody Carter

$250,000; 624 Hartford Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Jadey Ladeur to Matthew J Soerens

$250,000; 1938 Havenshire Road, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Willetta Hudson to Emily Blair

$248,000; 450 Weston Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by L P Quality Investments LLC to Yenifer A Velazquez

$246,500; 1621 Captiva Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Robert E Magid to Gerald J Weiss

$242,000; 418 Old Indian Trail, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Scott Loeser to Martha Oliveros Novoa

$239,000; 311 E Illinois Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Paula Garcia to Manuel Ramos Rosales

$237,000; 722 Sexton St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by RJH Real Estate Enterprises to Jerardo Galvan

$232,000; 755 Mcclure Road, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Jose R Zepeda to Jose Juan Angeles Medina

$228,000; 3355 Ravinia Circle, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Jie Chen to Zongchen Wang

$220,000; 2110 Charleston Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Jeffrey Lusk to Ries A Mccue

$215,500; 224 Heather Glen Dr Unit 224, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Donielle Heppner to Karthikeyan Kailasam

$212,500; 1016 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Kendall K Molina to Ty Williams

$211,000; 514 Iroquois Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Randall Tessman to Jose P Beltran Rivera

$210,000; 300 N Ohio St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Alicia Rios to Isidro Lazcano

$205,000; 674 Four Seasons Blvd, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Xiaoduo Sun to Anjelica Koelsch

$190,000; 954 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Edwin Baras to Ricardo Nunez Gonzalez

$190,000; 1003 Liberty St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Julio O Escudero Sanchez to Armando Juarez

$185,000; 926 E Lake St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Juan L Chavez to 1 Sch Properties LLC

$180,000; 893 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Mahmoud Khamissi to Kanwal Hamid

$180,000; 889 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Namita Anastasio to Somil Yadav

$170,000; 916 E Benton St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Perla Rodriguez Ortega to Fernando Carlos Estrella

$165,000; 730 W Park Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Juan M Garcia to Emma Pearla Valencia

$160,000; 302 Sandpebble Ln Unit 302, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Virginia C Hoesly to Samantha Miller

$153,000; 525 E New York St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Galaxy Sites LLC to OCJB Properties LLC

$150,000; 638 High St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Gayle Franklin to OCJB Properties LLC

$150,000; 1341 N Glen Cir Unit E, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Theresa Redmond to Hannah R Waltmire

$148,000; 1393 S Glen Cir Unit A, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Shabana Modassar Nadeem to Michelle Carter

$147,000; 313 Avon St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Brian Reyna to OCJB Properties LLC

$142,000; 814 Sheridan Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Manuel S Hernandez to German Moreno Hernandez

$130,000; 261 Gregory St Unit 11, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Matthew J Liaromatis to Sandeep Kandula

$125,000; 800 Front St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Barbara Rivera to Miguel Jacobo

$125,000; 2296 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Bryan R Howel to Stephanie Kyle

$123,000; 1060 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 1203, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Kathleen J Boyle to Maricela Correa

$122,500; 207 Gregory St Unit 8-6, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Angelica Lugo to Franco Canini

$115,000; 1050 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 103, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by James Conroy to Dipendra Dipak

$110,000; 600 S Kendall St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to La Loma Properties LLC

$69,000; 1895 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1507, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Property Partners Of Fox Valley

Bensenville

$450,000; 3N620 Oak Lane, Bensenville; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Steven M Newman to Steven D Ireton

$345,000; 1058 S Center St., Bensenville; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Delia Blanco to Auxelio Blanco

$140,000; 193 Grace St., Bensenville; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Khaleel Ahmed to Cali Properties LLC

Bloomingdale

$679,000; 215 Jorrie Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Springfield Partners Group LLC to Mohamed Akram Qudrathullah

$620,000; 313 Dawn Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by 313 Dawn Ct LLC to Lyubomir I Kurchitskiy

$588,500; 241 Stonington Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Springfield Partners Group LLC to Xiao Zheng

$580,000; 311 Dawn Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by 311 Dawn Ct LLC to Lyubomir I Kurchitskiy

$445,000; 295 Terry Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Steven Jarvis to Patrick Witte

$400,000; 163 S Circle Ave., Bloomingdale; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Daniel M D Agostini to Brian R Arndt

$325,000; 1036 Piccadilly Court, Bolingbrook; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by David Stange to Jacob Obriecht

$280,000; 197 Braintree Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Wayne Rada to Aliso Marie Laka

$158,000; 212 Glengarry Dr Unit 205, Bloomingdale; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Kelly Grossi to Skylar F Grzeszkowiak

Burr Ridge

$400,000; 16W313 Shadow Creek Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Jordan L Kaplan to Husain M M H A H Alqattan

Carol Stream

$633,000; 1N021 Partridge Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Chad J Beste to Hassan Harb

$630,000; 24W280 St Charles Road, Carol Stream; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Medinah Temple A A O N M S to Flash Property Management LLC

$520,000; 622 Christopher Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Maria Antonia Denicolo to Faizan Seedat

$428,500; 959 Waco Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Nicholas F Forte to Martin T Joyce

$390,000; 841 Tamarac Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Miral Patel to Ann C Thorwall

$390,000; 1209 Harwich Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Michael A Urbanski to Ghanshyam Patel

$350,000; 657 Danbury Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Michael Sinopoli to Christian Enriquez

$285,000; 826 Huron Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Pamela A Lozano to Susan Rolseth

$220,000; 552 Alton Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by William A Vasquez to Rmim Realty LLC

Clarendon Hills

$540,000; 144 Tuttle Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Dean J Harding to Vincent Biroscak

$440,000; 444 Parkview Court, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Amy N De Vallet to Madia Sargent

$300,000; 246 N Jackson Road, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Mary Elizabeth Campbell to James Zajicek

$242,000; 576 Willowcreek Court, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Jennifer L Snider to Blagoj Runtev

Darien

$355,000; 6714 Western Ave., Darien; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Beverly E Fritsch to Michael E Altman

$340,000; 1116 Lacebark Court, Darien; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Suzanne F Kibort to Patrick Lustig

$305,000; 8206 Hinswood Drive, Darien; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Luz Almanza Fernandez to Linda Strader

$142,500; 7410 Brookdale Dr Unit 114, Darien; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Alhood Investments LLC to Valentin V Butsev

Downers Grove

$725,000; 1133 Norfolk St., Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Mark Green to Matthew Meacham

$595,000; 7051 Springside Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by 4612renos LLC to Benjamin Ben Clarke Meyer

$593,000; 5252 Benton Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Clayton Wolff to Andrew J Kern

$460,000; 941 Lancaster Place, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Courtney B Timmons to Matt Siemsen

$420,000; 5312 Main St., Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Anthony J Leto to Chicago Holds Properties LLC

$390,000; 7612 Rohrer Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by William F Johnson to Kathie Babich

$376,000; 2700 Northcrest Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Kenneth G Till to Timothy W Smith

$375,000; 743 Ridgeview St., Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Erik J Bara to Frank J Mingey

$360,000; 333 3rd St., Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Jessica Mcnamara to Abigail Rae King

$305,000; 7019 Ticonderoga Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Debra A Hasselbrink to Michael E Weidner

$270,000; 6213 Leonard Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by John Francis Brockmann to Omaha Property Manager LLC

$265,000; 1124 59th St., Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Georgiana L Laird to Manish Pandya

$250,000; 1940 55th Place, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Alhood Investments LLC to Cori E Duncan

$240,000; 7307 Baybury Rd Unit 11-4, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Josefina L Moreno to Holly M Pierce

$200,000; 4248 Saratoga Ave Unit 104, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Dilorom Azumova to Lynne Syler

$164,000; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 19A, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Rihana R Syed to Janice L Connolly

$162,000; 7343 Country Creek Way Unit 5, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Arun Sharma to Four Corners Management LLC

$135,000; 2411 Ogden Ave Unit 9, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Richard Cimbalista to Iliya Petrow

$100,000; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 31A, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Michael Weinert to Christine Kelstrom

$61,500; 6525 Main St Unit 204, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Kenneth L Krapek to Jeffery L Thompson

Elmhurst

$680,000; 856 Princeton Court, Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Ronald L Euliano to Kyle Redden

$600,000; 359 E Webster Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Christopher R Hudzik to Melissa K Larkin

$556,500; 629 S Stratford Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Jose Alejandro to Theresa G Bates

$549,000; 878 S Poplar Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by John Katsis III to Nathan Fuller

$459,000; 282 E Crescent Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Ryan Kahlenberg to Thomas Quiery

$458,000; 745 S Hillside Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Christian Michael Properties to Keegan Van Dusseldorp

$392,000; 394 W Avery St., Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Jose J Marquez to Caylee Blair

$370,500; 1010 S Saylor Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Melissa Larkin to David A Larkin

$332,500; 145 S York St Unit 420, Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Joseph Mattingly to William Grogan

$295,000; 3N260 Wilson St., Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Glory Jacob to Carlos Kevin Carteno

$287,000; 3N305 Wilson St., Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Vito Favia to Kyle T Hinchley

$168,500; 483 N Larch Ave Unit 204W, Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Oakfield LLC to Sara Paulline Finke

Glen Ellyn

$645,000; 666 Turner Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Thomas M White to Lauren Webster Regole

$644,000; 420 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Patrick J Bowen to Myles Purdom

$635,000; 802 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Shaun Emerson to Andrew Aristotle Flessor

$610,000; 684 Highland Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Christopher A Horney to William J Ford III

$460,000; 380 Oak St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Thomas Moore to Sarah Moore

$365,000; 601 Dawes Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Sarah La Francis to Susannah M Nolan

$365,000; 3S155 Cherrywood Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Terrence L Porro to Brian Skeen

$340,000; 3S444 Osage Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Steven L Schwanebeck to Dorothea Schweitzer

$310,000; 574 Dawes Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Veronique Kuhlman to Stephanie M Aubuchon

$185,000; 395 Sandhurst Cir Unit 2, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Glenn P Downey to Gloria Chavez

$150,000; 481 Duane Ter Unit B2, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Stephen G Fuller to Sheel P Shah

Glendale Heights

$395,000; 1878 Deere Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Ravi K Sharma to Adeel Salam

$357,000; 2035 Audubon Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Ebenezer Oluwaseum Olaleye to Refugio Ramirez

$321,000; 148 Hesterman Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Irfan Kaleem to Mohammed Imadeuddin

$312,000; 39 Dennison Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Wafaa Benyoussef to Faizalbhai Farukbhai Vahora

$312,000; 1418 Niess Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Christian A Leszka to Andrew Swiston

$312,000; 136 E Montana Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Jeffrey A Brown to Sonar Benjamin C Sandiko II

$305,000; 1914 Aspen Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Eid Jaghama to Syed Mansoor Ali

$290,000; 84 Bosworth Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Michael Krysh to Patricia Diaz

$282,000; 98 W Schubert Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by April Maisel to Anajeny Bucio

$281,000; 416 Mark Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Susan Jackon to Rene Lorenzano

$280,000; 1726 Avalon Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Red Point Investments LLC to Mohammad Adnan Ul Haq

$276,000; 29 Stonefield Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Michael Balice to Christian A Vigil

$261,000; 1503 Club Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Irene Jarocinski to Barbara Antkiewicz

$240,000; 116 W Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Anthony M Colella to Jack P Boomer

$235,000; 355 Thorncliffe Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Jerome E Koza to Salman Uddin Siddique Mohammed

$230,000; 28 W Drummond Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Gerald B Brown to Mario Vences

$225,000; 764 Easy St., Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Michael Mininni to Colton Mahler

$215,000; 1659 Larry Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Dale Kaydus to Jose A Pacheco

$210,000; 139 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Biak C Thang to Alicia Vargas

$180,000; 72 Jacobsen Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by David Ortiz to Segundo Victor Hugo Freire

$160,000; 311 Barclay Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by United Guaranty Residential Inc to Melanie Galvan

$125,000; 330 Shorewood Dr Unit 3B, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Gale Jenkins to Somil Yadav

$118,000; 164 Dunteman Dr Unit 302, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Blanca Idalia Yanaray to David Siroky

$105,000; 1032 Spruce St Unit 1B, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Mohammed Dhedhi to Josephine E Mattern

Hinsdale

$717,500; 438 S Adams St., Hinsdale; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Edward T Yost to Brian Collins

Itasca

$600,000; 1630 Percy Lane, Itasca; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Happyen Patel to Jaime Flores Jr

$565,000; 449 S Maple St., Itasca; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Andrianna Sapien to Jeremy C Wicklund

$398,000; 243 Bay Drive, Itasca; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Thomas Jacob to Philip Kedra

$267,000; 805 N Walnut St Unit 1A, Itasca; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Peter Bockstahler III to Steven Picado

Lisle

$580,000; 4713 Elm St., Lisle; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Austin J Bohr to Fabian Navarro

$463,000; 2179 Ridgewood Road, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Joy Young to William Ferguson

$445,000; 411 Provence Court, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Thomas K Patrick to Timothy A Carter

$430,000; 906 Kimberly Way, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Kelly A Fitzpatrick to Casi Blume

$417,500; 4417 Middleton Place, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Amy N Smith to Trenton Hettlinger

$375,000; 6165 Dixon Drive, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Barbara Kiefer to James M Fatigati

$365,000; 747 Inverness Road, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Noe Cardoso to John K Fertig

$197,000; 6000 Oakwood Dr Unit 4L, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Donna A Mendenhall to Jacob Nicholos Skrobin

$182,000; 1603 Maple Ter Unit 109-3RD, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Kenneth P Leonard to Kathleen B Gannon

$169,500; 5513 E Lake Dr Unit 95A, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Fieldview LLC to Kenneth J Clinton

$160,000; 4721 Saint Joseph Creek Rd Unit 3H, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Joseph M Urbik to Carol Ballard

$159,600; 5500 Hillcrest Ln Unit 129 2A, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Dupage County Sheriff to Redus Properties Inc

$158,000; 2260 Abbeywood Dr Unit B, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Lauren T Tortorich to Vitalli Ostapiv

$120,000; 1802 Burlington Ave., Lisle; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Adelina Gutierrez

$112,000; 5500 Hillcrest Ln Unit 2E, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Kristina M Openshaw to Edyta Dziadkowiec

$100,000; 4711 Saint Joseph Creek Rd Unit 5C, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by GFO 3 LLC to Gina Damore

$93,000; 5830 Oakwood Dr Unit 4C, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Corey J Pavesich to Alan Hunry Panasky

Lombard

$675,000; 409 E 17th Place, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Asad U Zaman to Asim M Saeed

$655,000; 1010 Highmoor Road, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Katleen M Klaus to Nathan Kolar

$640,000; 1417 Church St., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by M L R Construction Inc to Suzanne Harrod

$450,000; 104 W Windsor Ave., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Brian E Iwinski to Matthew Jenkins

$395,000; 231 S Stewart Ave., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Glenn S Spitler to Hope E Yeager

$386,000; 329 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Woodmoor Dev LLC to Rachel Guinan

$381,000; 327 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Woodmoor Dev LLC to Celina Mohovich

$370,000; 336 N Clarendon Ave., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Gregory A Pupelis to Richard A Schultz

$340,000; 231 June Lane, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Therese Moros to Daniel Byers

$330,000; 855 E 22nd St Unit 416, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Renal Consultants LLC to Samuel C Hill

$318,000; 109 E Wilson Ave., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Martin A Vega to Dawn P Niemczyk

$315,000; 1156 S School St., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Varughese O Philip to Mohammed Musaddiq Khan

$310,000; 529 N Martha St., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by James Niehus to Sarah Kristin Wilkinson

$292,500; 1056 S Grace St., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Bernardita L Jamesson to Lucas J Stippler

$288,000; 845 E 22nd St Unit B-205, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Terry Tondelli to Raza Siddiqui

$256,000; 419 W Ethel Ave., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021-2 LLC to Daniel B Krieter

$254,000; 321 N Fairfield Ave., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by SFR Acquisitions 6 LLC to Jacob Henderson

$228,000; 855 E 22nd St Unit 218, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Laura K Mccafferty to Heather A Brucker

$222,000; 162 Oakton Drive, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Scott A Lipp to Nick Marcuccilli

$205,000; 339 N Main St., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Michael Lloyd to Jake Depaul

$141,500; 1516 S Fairfield Ave Unit 20B, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Joanna R Terracciano to Kimberly Taylor Word

$133,000; 33 N Main St Unit 11M, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Bhawana Sharma Shankar to Ana A Cardenas

$121,000; 1321 S Finley Rd Unit 209, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Marita J Stevenson to Robert Bakas Jr

$110,000; 1313 E Rebecca Rd Unit B-213, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Syed M Zaffer to Samir Vahora

Medinah

$425,000; 7N434 Linden Ave., Medinah; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Lauk Enterprises LLC to Petria A Lichner

Naperville

$855,000; 2335 Fox Boro Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Steven J Tenny to Matthew Raphan

$785,000; 352 Avena Circle, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Min Chun Hsu to Alan Ekin

$760,000; 3424 Tall Grass Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Deepankumar Ramaiya to Alexandre Tersano

$732,920; 2824 Lancelot Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Syed H Quadri

$724,000; 2780 Freeland Circle, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Glenn Meier to Ethan Song

$720,000; 2715 Willow Ridge Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Subash Kumaresan

$715,000; 631 S Whispering Hills Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Richard Taczynski to Vikash Patel

$712,500; 2327 Lucent Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jacob Hildenbrand

$710,000; 2324 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Steven L Jarvis

$705,000; 1859 River Ridge Circle, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Patricia K Dunne to Charles B Dunne III

$705,000; 1859 River Ridge Circle, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Charles B Dunne III to Alesia Prakapenka

$673,550; 3620 Ambrosia Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Musbau Ayo Adeniran

$660,000; 1415 Saranell Ave., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Brad L Vandehei to Adam Hudoba

$640,000; 1336 Deep Run Road, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Rodney P Hilger to Charles C Choka

$632,500; 4607 Shumard Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Bradley S Miller to Ajay D Naikwade

$625,000; 357 S Columbia St., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Matthew Manietta to Ryan Fitzgerald

$620,000; 10636 S Bridle Path Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by John C Wisniewski Jr to Bhanu Sree Prakash Kajuluri

$603,360; 3632 Ambrosia Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sivakotireddy Maguluri

$602,000; 2624 Salt Meadow Road, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Nemer Abohasen to Navneet R Srivastava

$602,000; 2207 Arrowhead Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Phiroz P Darukhanavala to Taylor Fullerton

$600,000; 1217 Teakwood Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Steven J Spayer to Curtis Greenley

$570,000; 1417 Ginger Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Feroze Gani to Kendall J Sands

$560,000; 2772 Freeland Circle, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Wajid Khan to Adeel Aslam

$555,000; 384 River Bluff Circle, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Miriam June Berardino to Ronald E Szmurlo

$550,000; 1526 Canyon Run Road, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Robert L Morrissey Jr to Edyta Wrona

$549,000; 1511 Harbour Towne Place, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Murilo Pedroso De Almeida to Jennifer Reeb

$500,000; 731 Sunset Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Maria A Perez to Ninos Shiba

$500,000; 2532 Ryan Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Michele Nelson to Mark David Winistorfer

$485,000; 2332 Newport Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by National Residential Nominee S to Charbel Mansour

$460,000; 908 Kennebec Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Rochelle J Ryan to John C Gaddis

$460,000; 1336 Killdeer Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Katherine E Cook to Maureen Marie Wunderlich

$450,000; 657 Bourbon Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Dudley Trust to Nawaz Malik

$435,000; 25W201 39th St., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Matthew L Miller to Connor David Graham

$430,000; 3464 Interlochen Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Alice J Clough to Claudia Solano

$425,000; 27W102 48th St., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Vasmi Yanamadala to Shannon Skeels

$421,000; 2042 Alta Vista Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Kishore Santwani to Samuel Woodard

$416,000; 1275 Arapaho Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Paula Schenck to Joann O Guerin

$402,500; 972 Winners Cup Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Christopher M Hiller to Gayatri Jayanthi

$385,000; 5S383 Stewart Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Chad M Tenbusch to Michael Luis Irizarry

$385,000; 4451 Monroe Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Dominick Sullivan to Lillian Harris

$385,000; 116 E 11th Ave., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Ronald Carlson to Rafael Rodrigues Rezende

$382,000; 2277 Mccartney Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Bernice A Nolan to Nicolae Ceban

$380,000; 532 Harlowe Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Sekharipuram Balakrishnan to Calvin Lee

$375,000; 3404 W Ainsdale Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Atique Pappa to Dibyendu Saha

$360,000; 5S721 Ridgeview Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Bruce R Nelson to Jay Logan

$350,000; 1103 N Eagle St., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Lisle Venture LLC to Christopher L Clark

$335,000; 25W330 Highview Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by M Masih Siddiqi to Isidro Coronel

$333,000; 3964 Vesper Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Jaylesh Gandhi to Chandra R Williams

$329,000; 5S450 Vest Ave., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Kristine A Turano to Barry B Preece II

$327,000; 1009 Charlton Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Sushil Prabhu Prabhakaran to Aiturgan Artykova

$315,000; 541 Grimes Ave., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Madhuvanti V Patwardhan to Joseph W Lasky

$315,000; 104 E 11th Ave Unit 203, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Lamona M Athens to Mikel Plluska

$300,000; 2273 Weatherford Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Lisa M Martinez to Ida Santiago

$285,000; 3055 Kentshire Circle, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Aaron Anderson to Sundar Bandepalli

$282,500; 344 Westbrook Circle, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Christopher Ganz to Margaret Egan

$280,000; 2866 Rutland Circle, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Flagstone Ventures LLC to Lydia H Tse

$260,000; 1014 Sheridan Circle, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Michelle R Meifert to Krzysztof M Pukalski

$235,000; 2443 Sheehan Dr Unit 101, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Manoj Meghpara to Carl Seieroe

$229,500; 1349 Queensgreen Circle, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Highland Capital Properties to Susan Jane Rigsby

$227,000; 1829 Appaloosa Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Shruti Sekhri to Amid E Duran Colmenares

$220,000; 95 Midhurst Ct Unit 102A, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Larry D Birks to Julia Kaleel

$210,000; 653 Dana Ct Unit A, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Christopher J Larose to Maliha Siddiqui

$205,000; 2158 Lancaster Cir Unit 202D, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Candy L Lee to Carlee A Witkus

$200,000; 6S010 Steeple Run Dr Unit 1A, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Marissa N Ellig to Matthew R Bennett

$170,000; 454 Valley Dr Unit 201, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Gerard Gerlick to Sharukh Najeeb

$155,000; 5S450 Scots Dr Unit D, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Juming Sun to Aries LLC

$115,000; 1056 N Mill St Unit 204, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by John A Flood to Marsaglia Properties LLC

$107,000; 244 E Bailey Rd Unit 2B, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Alec T Mcnees to Federico Tecuanhuehue

Oak Brook

$205,000; 20 N Tower Rd Unit 3A, Oak Brook; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Bvaa Inc to Allan Joseph Marcial

$150,000; 20 N Tower Rd Unit 12K, Oak Brook; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Natasa Stojanovic to Three Musketeers Properties

$150,000; 20 N Tower Rd Unit 12H, Oak Brook; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Alberto Lezcano to Pamela Sue Zawacki

$132,000; 20 N Tower Rd Unit 12J, Oak Brook; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Johnnie Ngoon to Yaritza Velasquez

$128,000; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 1E, Oak Brook; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Jorge Diaz Jr to Wet N Blue Inc

Oakbrook Terrace

$372,500; 1S533 Marshall Road, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Tomasz Gasiewski to Adrian Cardona Tapia

Roselle

$425,000; 515 Bobby Ann Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Joseph J Stratta to Ramanjit Mehta

$418,000; 206 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Blessing Ogungbade

$364,000; 40 S Garden Ave., Roselle; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Leading It Consulting LLC to Liboria Flores

$356,000; 196 Merriford Lane, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Adam Derkacz to Frank Gerard Byrne

$350,000; 119 Reston Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Edward L Eisman Jr to Lee Gualano

$330,000; 120 E Woodworth Place, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Thomas J Schneider to Vajiheh Maghsoudipour

$309,000; 231 E Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Donna Neri to Domenico Muzzupappa

$282,000; 697 Foxdale Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Brian C Gutzmer to Lourdes Rico

$258,000; 536 Yosemite Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Helen R Conrades to Tomasz Zur

$250,000; 1603 Mansfield Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Susan A Enger to Andrew E Stetter

$243,000; 1580 Thornfield Ln Unit 6, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Alyssa C Genitoni to Rosemarie Bitar

$240,000; 178 Avalon Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Jennifer T Steffgen to Celina Wlodarski

$225,000; 310 Ashbury Ln W Unit 6, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Darnell Woods to Robert Thomas Iwanski III

$185,000; 50 N Bokelman St Unit 332, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Ryan J Szabelski to Adam Strojny

Villa Park

$424,000; 714 S Cornell Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Eugenio Villa to Oliver Melgar

$390,000; 1S310 Myrtle Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Kenneth R Schatzeder to Calvin Beisswanger III

$375,000; 625 S Grant Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by 25eve LLC to Ammar Hasan

$339,000; 1S311 Euclid Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Kathy L Caucig to Baudilio Rivera

$313,000; 36 N Addison Road, Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Richard Hardin to Jamie N Timm

$310,000; 339 N Lincoln Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Patricia L Carson to Jose Rodolbo Reynoso Munoz

$310,000; 222 S Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Bailey C Huffman to Ronald Corona

$294,000; 620 W Sunset Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Douglas Klein to Jose Omar Barrios Rodriguez

$280,000; 117 W St. Charles Road, Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by RCS Grill II Inc to Oscar Fiorenzo

$262,000; 241 W Madison St., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Daniel J Decicco to Emily Bowman

$235,000; 371 N Westmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Global XYZ Service LLC to Amin Music

$222,000; 520 S Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Jane Aldred to Randy Lee Giese

$220,000; 920 S Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Nancy Jean Himmes to Chris J Aiello

$212,500; 1S231 Ingersoll Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Paul J Sedivy to Saif Mohammed Siddiqui

Warrenville

$549,000; 2S510 Williams Road, Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by David B Cox to Stephen J Harle

$525,000; 27W169 Breme Dr W, Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Nicholas F Fowler to Yogesh C Trivedi

$427,000; 29W690 Cambridge Court, Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Shammuka Pavan Kumar Banda

$360,000; 3S627 Camden St., Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Derek Stoch to Ravi Vyata

$295,000; 3S650 Glen Dr S, Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Francis J Frabizio III to Elizabeth A Frabizio

$295,000; 3S650 Glen Dr S, Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Elizabeth A Frabizio to Joseph M Mcfadden

$256,500; 3S222 Birchwood Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Samantha M Hale to Jesus Bustos

$245,000; 30W027 Cedar Ct Unit 30W027, Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Dorothy Gorczak to Margaret Boula

$225,000; 3S530 West Ave., Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Margaret Ann Leonard to Kevin Leonard

$210,000; 30W181 Cynthia Court, Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Pamela H Noyes to Michael D Dobosiewicz

$185,000; 2S719 Grove Lane, Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Jeffrey T Dixon to James Lanute

West Chicago

$540,000; 2824 Davenport Drive, West Chicago; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by John Naso to Phat Tan Le

$430,000; 2599 Barnhart St., West Chicago; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Hetal N Patel to Sameerkumar Patel

$426,000; 2931 Camden Drive, West Chicago; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Keith P Stout to Rishi Patel

$370,000; 920 N Neltnor Blvd, West Chicago; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Millrock Investment Fund 1 LLC to Premier Property Holdings LLC

$345,000; 603 Arbor Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Judith M Curtin to Katherine Thielman

$345,000; 557 Ingalton Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Mark R Lundquist to Madeleine Emmons

$325,000; 20 Lake Drive, West Chicago; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Yolanda Peterson to Alex Csukor

$240,000; 1N362 N Neltnor Blvd, West Chicago; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Maria Gavina to Alfonso Sanchez

$157,500; 2N474 Woodcrest Drive, West Chicago; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Luis E Gonzalez to Alejandro Ortiz

$155,000; 2N715 Morton Road, West Chicago; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Donald W Elfstrom to Micah P Bosley

$121,000; 226 N Oak St., West Chicago; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by David Keding to Scottie Turney

Westmont

$370,000; 139 W Quincy St., Westmont; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Marianne Lacovelli to Norma J Lauder

$310,000; 1114 Buttonwood Drive, Westmont; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by David Sanchez to Suntosh D Dervin

$308,000; 19 W 55th St., Westmont; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Gina Turner to Hugh Sanchez Alvarado

$264,000; 1522 Orchard Gate Lane, Westmont; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Peter W Feyerherd to Olayele Adelakum

$260,000; 24 S Park St., Westmont; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Joseph Musial to Kelly A Parish

$220,000; 4025 Liberty Blvd, Westmont; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Garry L Treft to Ethan T Wrigley

$190,000; 4024 N Cass Ave., Westmont; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Ahmed Elborno to Ocean City Logistics Inc

Wheaton

$705,000; 1114 Irving Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Anne Gentzler to Bryan C Prignano

$640,000; 108 E Wesley St., Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Wheaton Chamber Of Commerce to Mesa Properties LLC

$555,000; 1651 Water Tower Court, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Richard W Busse to Tyler J Crisman

$428,500; 1820 Jasper Court, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Lori J Engelhardt to Alexander Rangazas

$361,000; 1804 E Hawthorne Blvd, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Luis N Patinos to James Martin Olsen

$350,000; 405 W Front St Unit 201, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Melvin Louis Wuest to Marilyn M Pollock

$325,000; 0N510 Pleasant Hill Road, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Eric A Miller to Eric A Kelso

$310,000; 100 N Gary Ave Unit 209, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Charles M Wilson Sr to Darat Setchaibodee

$307,000; 827 Warrenville Road, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Lois F Katzel Estate to Emanuel Cruz

$292,000; 1307 E Illinois St., Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by William Born to Stefanie Mueller Rock

$275,000; 145 W Park Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Hud to Scott Hendrickson

$270,000; 1128 S Sumner St., Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Kirsten B Bolda to Mary K Sipar

$260,000; 0N349 Herrick Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Herrick Dr LLC to Kyle Wagner

$245,000; 611 S Beverly St., Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Alhood Investments LLC to Michael Leshchenko

$245,000; 306 S Gables Blvd, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Jay L Moses to Cheryl A Ferreri

$241,000; 1118 Campbell Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Scott M Walbridge to Esther Walbridge

$235,000; 1250 Folkstone Court, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Jennifer E Wolf to William Anderson

$230,000; 1300 Aurora Way, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Robert D John Jr to Michael Tenerelli

$220,500; 1912 Gresham Cir Unit A, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Barbara Tardio to John H Fisch

$220,000; 1646 Timber Trail, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Mihail N Dumitru to Gabriel Nash LLC

$150,500; 850 S Lorraine Rd Unit 3G, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Rebirth LP to Edwin Grande

Willowbrook

$448,000; 6322 Breton Lakes Drive, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by JP Morgan Chase Bank to Ryan Liang

$440,000; 7604 Appletree Lane, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Michael J Meeker to Gentel Cabrcra

$350,000; 7524 Sheridan Drive, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Chi Kao Kou to Oguz Pinar

$249,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 117, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Malgorzata Ryszkiewicz to Danitza Vega

$181,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 1113, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Sherri F Huang to Serendib Inc

$160,000; 9S040 Lake Dr Unit 11-208, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Kathy Casey to Mitar Dakovic

$155,000; 6186 Pinewood Ct Unit 102, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Christopher A Vath to Michael R Girdham

$155,000; 6113 Knoll Wood Rd Unit 205, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Randall S Hunn to Zbigniew Kujalowicz

$155,000; 6111 Knoll Wood Rd Unit 302, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by GRGP Rentals LLC to Dimitar Momtchilov

$150,000; 12A Kingery Quarter Unit 103, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Amanda Langheld to James Nicolas Dean

$135,000; 20B Kingery Quarter Unit 107, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Nenad Bojkovski to ABS Building Management LLC

$125,000; 16W525 Lake Dr Unit 23-208, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Lisa M Sarussi to 16w525 Lake Dr LLC

Winfield

$745,000; 1S181 Flanders Lane, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Marion Tarchala to Brian Shin

$685,000; 26W213 Pinehurst Drive, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Christopher W Hoekstra to Brian Vanderlught

$637,000; 26W301 Pinehurst Drive, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by David L Baldwin Jr to Joseph Antolik

$586,500; 1S096 Rhoads Way, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Raja Parvathaneni

$540,000; 28W744 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Eugene D Bies

$434,000; 28W696 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Paulte Home Co LLC to Karen A Michalski

$390,000; 26W052 Klein Creek Drive, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Eric L Lenting to Michael Zierk

$385,000; 26W546 Barnes Ave., Winfield; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Michael D Gagnon to Veronica C Torres

$385,000; 1N008 Mission Court, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Sharon Lynn Peterson to Alexander Heilbron

$345,000; 28W080 Shelburne Farms Drive, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Robert D Frankel to Deep Patel

$320,000; 1N110 Tamarack Drive, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Sam Mackintosh to Dawit B Negusse

$300,000; 28W072 Creekside Drive, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Timothy W Adelman Jr to Camellia Rashinda Austin

$233,000; 27W309 Melrose Lane, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Jana E Neunteufel to Julia M Steensen

$180,500; 0N065 Coniston Ct Unit 703, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Jay Robert Hindersman to Travis Newsome

Wood Dale

$660,000; 158 N Edgewood Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by PJ 158 LLC to Ryan Chute

$530,000; 356 Forest Preserve Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Frank S Capuani to Adolfo Fuentes

$499,000; 141 E Potter St., Wood Dale; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Todd Cowan to Margaret H Kent

$395,000; 398 Woodlane Court, Wood Dale; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Mark P Mielke to Sandy J Arneson

$355,000; 154 N Addison Road, Wood Dale; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Anthony Valentino to Bakytbek Narynbek Uulu

$250,000; 190 S Wood Dale Rd Unit 801, Wood Dale; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Taryn Jones to Emmanuel Gomez Garcia

$185,000; 480 E Montrose Ave Unit 201, Wood Dale; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Mitch A Bartoshevich to Dalinda A Calvillo

$185,000; 190 S Wood Dale Rd Unit 702, Wood Dale; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Margaret R Tinerella to Ricardo Diaz

Woodridge

$560,000; 2620 E Walnut Court, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Timothy Ketterhagen to Jason Kotlarz

$455,000; 3541 Mulligan Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Jason Jung Gon Suh to Boturdzhon Adilov

$434,000; 2523 Huntleigh Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Nora O Gorman to Sandra Enshiwat

$420,000; 8158 Rutherford Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Mathew Mathew Visacanthara to Kurian M Puthenpurackal

$390,000; 3304 Stillwell Court, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Thomas M Kodosky to Douglas A Sperlak

$390,000; 3208 Everglade Ave., Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by JM Realty Services Inc to Allie Ann Kassl Doherty

$345,000; 2524 Brunswick Circle, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Pavel Urban to Paul M Vergara

$285,000; 6812 Woodridge Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Shirley A Johnson to Clayton Todd

$275,000; 2212 Dalewood Parkway, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Jennifer Vincelette to Marline Zuniga

$259,000; 19 Woodsorrel Place, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Yang Liu to Yalun Sheng

$250,000; 6837 Red Wing Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Curtis Gantz to Ioanna Vasili

$240,000; 7665 Woodridge Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Diane C Rhodes to Fatima Cruz Martinez

$240,000; 6880 Juneberry Ave., Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Elizabeth L Weiland to Krista J Welding

$205,000; 2221 Wharf Dr Unit 201, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Egle Benesiunaite to Blanca E Castelan

$154,000; 7730 Woodward Ave Unit 3F, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Marcus S Torphy to Ivan Shevtsiv

$135,000; 2525 Spring St Unit 2806, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Alhood Investments LLC Series to Aleksandar Tacev

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.