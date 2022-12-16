Driver cited in Des Plaines crash that killed father, daughter

Des Plaines police have issued two citations against the driver of the SUV that fatally struck an Arlington Heights woman and her father Nov. 27 in front of a Northwest Highway restaurant.

Diomedes Morales Buncen, 71, of Des Plaines was cited with improper lane use and driving on the sidewalk.

Buncen said he experienced a medical emergency before veering off the road, striking 42-year-old Kimberly Karsen of Arlington Heights and her 80-year-old father, Neal Greenfield of Skokie, and then slamming into the L & L Snack Shop they'd just left at 456 E. Northwest Hwy. in Des Plaines.

Des Plaines investigators were able to review Buncen's medical records. They have confirmed that no drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, and learned that Buncen does have a medical condition.

Hospital officials would not comment on whether that condition was a contributing factor in the crash, police said.

Due to privacy laws, police added that they can't release any further information about Buncen's medical records.

His initial court date has been scheduled for Jan. 11, at the Cook County Courthouse in Skokie.

After the collision, Karsen and Greenfield were both taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where they were pronounced dead.

Buncen was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening issues. A boy and a girl in his 2007 Honda SUV were not injured.