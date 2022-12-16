 

Driver cited in Des Plaines crash that killed father, daughter

  • Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old driver of an SUV that fatally struck 42-year-old Kimberly Karsen of Arlington Heights and her 80-year-old father Neal Greenfield of Skokie before crashing into a building housing an insurance business and restaurant on Northwest Highway Nov. 27.

      Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old driver of an SUV that fatally struck 42-year-old Kimberly Karsen of Arlington Heights and her 80-year-old father Neal Greenfield of Skokie before crashing into a building housing an insurance business and restaurant on Northwest Highway Nov. 27. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 12/16/2022 1:32 PM

Des Plaines police have issued two citations against the driver of the SUV that fatally struck an Arlington Heights woman and her father Nov. 27 in front of a Northwest Highway restaurant.

Diomedes Morales Buncen, 71, of Des Plaines was cited with improper lane use and driving on the sidewalk.

 

Buncen said he experienced a medical emergency before veering off the road, striking 42-year-old Kimberly Karsen of Arlington Heights and her 80-year-old father, Neal Greenfield of Skokie, and then slamming into the L & L Snack Shop they'd just left at 456 E. Northwest Hwy. in Des Plaines.

Des Plaines investigators were able to review Buncen's medical records. They have confirmed that no drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, and learned that Buncen does have a medical condition.

Hospital officials would not comment on whether that condition was a contributing factor in the crash, police said.

Due to privacy laws, police added that they can't release any further information about Buncen's medical records.

His initial court date has been scheduled for Jan. 11, at the Cook County Courthouse in Skokie.

After the collision, Karsen and Greenfield were both taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where they were pronounced dead.

Buncen was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening issues. A boy and a girl in his 2007 Honda SUV were not injured.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
'It's not fair': Friends mourn Arlington Heights woman and dad killed in Des Plaines crash
Related Article
'It's not fair': Friends mourn Arlington Heights woman and dad killed in Des Plaines crash
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 