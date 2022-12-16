Cook County property transfers for Oct. 26 to Nov. 23, 2022

Arlington Heights

$680,000; 1441 N Yale Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Charles P Wennerberg Sr to Abhishek Pulla

$600,000; 1711 S Ridge Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by David A Divito to Christopher Coon

$580,000; 1921 N Brighton Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Daniel T Fuller to Alfredo E Mesen Blanco

$506,000; 531 S Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by William P Nicholl to Luke C Denlinger

$495,000; 1219 N Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Gregory Saunders to Tsubasa Matsui

$475,000; 823 N Vail Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Debra Weinstein Mckean to Katharine Locascio

$450,000; 103 W Canterbury Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Albert Chaharbakhshi to Michelle Focht

$436,500; 613 E Pennsylvania Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Dilip Adhikary to Kiran Manchikanti

$425,000; 1242 N Walnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Mark R Reibel to Brian A Dibasilio

$385,000; 200 W Campbell St Unit 208, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Susan L Vanderweel to Timothy Matesi

$380,000; 516 W Fairview St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Kirk M Wolter to Nicole K Kuksuk

$365,000; 1011 W Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Kamran Ahmed Abbasi to Grerory R Klein

$345,000; 507 S Waterman Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Carol Ann Dykstra to Niko Gjata

$345,000; 1314 S Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Kamil Krasowski to Jorge Luis Rodriguez

$344,000; 1832 E Lilac Terrace, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Sharon F Groff to Armando J Castro

$325,000; 115 S Phelps Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Shannon D Distel to Douglas W Reuter

$317,000; 2713 S Embers Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Howard Lee to Neema Sherpa

$275,000; 4 E White Oak St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Timothy Mack Mcclure to Jesus A Martinez

$270,500; 355 W Miner St Unit 3D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Liam Hansen to Peggy J Adams

$245,000; 1630 W Partridge Ct Unit 1, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Lillian A Davis to Carol Cabrera Gomez

$240,000; 3926 Newport Way Unit 51C1, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Bradley Goodrich to Nicholas Allegretti

$238,500; 202 N Salem Ave Unit 8A 3B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Armagan Islamoglu to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$238,000; 1819 W White Oak St Unit 6 5, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Suzana Ademoski to Min Liu

$237,500; 202 N Salem Ave Unit 4C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Thomas Perry to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$237,000; 1615 E Central Rd Unit 319C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Elzbieta Grybos to Christine Arpin

$236,000; 202 N Salem Ave Unit 4A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Derek Hanley to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$220,000; 1013 W Oakton St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Angelo Martire to Marta Magdalena Urbanczyk

$212,000; 205 W Miner St Unit 300, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Robert Perez to Katelyn M Schreck

$185,000; 1611 N Windsor Dr Unit 207, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Marta J Pereyra to Ervin Ruho

$180,000; 1627 N Windsor Dr Unit 108, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Edward Galvan to Jessica Lechwicz

$180,000; 1206 S New Wilke Rd Unit 102, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Adam J Melton to Dustin E Thompson

$173,000; 1850 W Surrey Park Ln Unit 1C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Gloria Chavarria to Daniel Mcandrews

$165,000; 703 E Falcon Dr Unit C102, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Kathleen Miserendino Estate to Ascend Property Group LLC

$160,000; 202 N Salem Ave Unit 1B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Kastriot Marolli to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$155,000; 2408 E Brandenberry Ct Unit 2F, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Malvina Pavlov to Kristopher Oldeen

$152,000; 202 N Salem Ave Unit 12B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Spencer M Whitworth to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$145,000; 2411 E Brandenberry Ct Unit 2M, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Robert J Cahill to Mariusz Zdunczyk

$135,000; 1216 S New Wilke Rd Unit 303, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Emanuela Costiuc to Mitchel H Wojcik

$132,500; 1207 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 404, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Matthew C Marshall to Hugo Saavedra

$130,000; 1216 S New Wilke Rd Unit 403, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Donald J Quinlan to Janet Katherine Zito

$121,000; 202 N Salem Ave Unit 5C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Marco Dugo to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$120,500; 202 N Salem Ave Unit 5B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Jillyan Macmorris to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$119,500; 222 N Salem Ave Unit 9C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Robert Theodore Mcneilly to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$119,500; 222 N Salem Ave Unit 9B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$119,500; 222 N Salem Ave Unit 11B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Lipinki LLC to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$119,500; 202 N Salem Ave Unit 8C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Tyler M Bullen to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$119,500; 202 N Salem Ave Unit 1B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Khyati Malhotra to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$118,000; 202 N Salem Ave Unit 3A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Edwin Smith Jr to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$117,500; 202 N Salem Ave Unit 7C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Drew Brooke Gallagher to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$117,500; 202 N Salem Ave Unit 7B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Dkshelby Realty Co LLC Series to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$117,500; 202 N Salem Ave Unit 6B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC Series C to Salem Village Apartments LLC

$99,500; 2214 S Goebbert Rd Unit 482, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Laszlo Toth

Barrington

$585,000; 585 Elm Road, Barrington; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Donald Troy Moritz to David Beckmeier

$550,000; 215 Victoria St., Barrington; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Paul W Meyer to Nicholas A Albano

$456,500; 331 E Russell St., Barrington; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by John N Julian III to Ralph Robert Burzynski Jr

$320,000; 727 S Cook St., Barrington; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Laurence Brown to Robert Y Lee

$300,000; 19 Oakdene Drive, Barrington; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Donald C Kent to Nicholas J Witek

$174,000; 436 Lageschulte St Unit 3, Barrington; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Corey J Raymond to Devin Cavallero

Bartlett

$743,000; 437 Giles Court, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Robert A Ackerley to Ruslan Nehrych

$515,000; 591 Kathy Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Lane P Gibson to Evan Justin Hale

$470,000; 1463 Harmony Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Ahmed R Moffat to Raisuddin Sadaruddin

$470,000; 1158 Charter Oaks Court, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Craig R Vanmetre to Liubov Lesiuk

$437,500; 423 Harvard Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Christopher Paul Taramelli to Fateh Messaoudi

$435,000; 1445 Newcastle Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to John Chrabaszcz

$430,000; 285 Jervey Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Lisa A Killough to Sean P Kuehlhorn

$410,000; 1401 Beaumont Circle, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Timoth D Morgan to Vibhuti A Kadakia

$399,000; 2007 Woodhaven Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by David A Fanella to Mohammed F Shareef

$373,000; 316 Oakmont Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Matthew S Mcnamara to Armando Mora Duque

$370,000; 1055 Waterford Road, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Thomas J Shanahan to Anthony Roller

$350,000; 624 Catalpa Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Garros Properties to Myles J Whiting

$325,000; 1042 Longford Road, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Daniel G Holman to Aamer Mansur

$314,000; 528 Orchards Pass, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Mukesh S Parekh to Sayda Paola Franco Vega

$310,000; 758 Falmore Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Linda C Cronin to Joseph S Bovenmyer

$308,000; 1872 Golf View Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Edward Hanson to Theresa Grimm

$300,000; 1036 Waterford Road, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Ahmed Shuja to Joaquin Saravia

$288,000; 1730 Fairfax Cir W, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Miroslaw Polaczyk to Megan L Petties

$270,000; 389 Snow Drift Court, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Vibhuti A Kadakia to Timothy Morgan

$261,000; 1247 Spaulding Road, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Maura Rosengren to Samra Rizvic

$250,000; 742 Lambert Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Kyle Cox to Rajesh Sharma

$172,000; 341 Newport Ln Unit C1, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Shane Crawford to Vidal Dorado

Buffalo Grove

$741,000; 205 Trolley Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Link Xing LLC to David Olefsky

$702,000; 209 Trolley Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing to Vivek Sanganna

$680,000; 2223 Miramar Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Joel Horwich to Deepak Sreekumaran

$675,500; 347 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Erik Hanssen

$615,000; 353 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Praveen Reddy Yeredla

$615,000; 2245 Avalon Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Jerry T Minetos to Nimish Garg

$605,000; 349 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Ruben Navarro

$520,000; 1331 Devonshire Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Steven B Kase to Sudhakar Soundrapandi

$485,000; 1000 Belmar Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Katerina Reents to Xiandao Yuan

$465,000; 862 Stonebridge Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Jamie M Prisco to James Mazik

$460,000; 1130 Brandywyn Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Anup Upadhyay to Arsivilli Bhuneshwar Acharya

$435,000; 265 Chicory Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Peter Tomasik to Nithyadharshni Sampathkumar

$400,000; 869 Shambliss Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Yevgeniy Kiselev to Gaurav Gupta

$390,000; 247 Woodstone Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Deepak Sreekumaran to Uday Kishor Parande

$380,000; 984 Thompson Blvd, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Chalet Properties III LLC to Emil Bilgazyev

$370,000; 128 Downing Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Melinda Mcclellan to Josephine Moore

$350,000; 600 Macarthur Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Barbara Spence to Anastasiya Darashkevich

$323,000; 11 Chevy Chase Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Maryna Plotkin to Nithyananthan Sellakumarasamy

$317,000; 78 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Martin Mockenhaupt to Kesav Raj Ottilingam Krishnaraj

$299,000; 1220 S Wellington Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Darrel Beck to Nithin Kumar Yedugani

$145,000; 1095 Miller Ln Unit 102, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Simon Wolpoff to Yevgeniy T Razzakov

$99,500; 4 Villa Verde Dr Unit 304, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Sharon R Dick to Ivan Bench

Des Plaines

$640,000; 9238 Greenwood Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Maria Lino Torrese to Samuel A Choi

$540,000; 2133 S Wolf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Ninfa C Kam to Hannah Listopad

$500,000; 548 Waikiki Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Hannah Myung Ok Shin to Robert Y Thomas

$425,500; 776 Weller Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Jared C Flasch to Lucas Tompach

$410,000; 16 Nicholas Dr E, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Anthony Braun to Ryan Calmeyn

$405,000; 11 Nicholas Dr E, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Joseph Jongwon Yi to Adam K Steom

$377,000; 750 Cavan Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Christine B Bryla to Mario M Estrada Cisneros

$370,000; 1315 Whitcomb Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Christopher D Hornish to Patricia Lee

$365,000; 1360 Center St., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Graham R Benson to Timothy Pinner

$361,000; 9416 Margail Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by LC&C Prop & Manaagement Grp to Ellias Gebrekidane

$360,000; 1191 Evergreen Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Lynne M Barrera to Gangerel Luvsanchultem

$355,000; 470 Galleon Way, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Frank R Ciancio Jr to John J Wirtz

$346,000; 9530 Park Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Leonard Akhnana to Mohammad Shamim Afzal Kamal

$335,000; 421 N Mount Prospect Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Thomas Eugene Nagawiecki to Samantha Wrobel

$326,000; 1104 Evergreen Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Lisa Ruggio to Maria G Ochoa Perfetti

$325,000; 2607 Maple St., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Linda Polaretzki to Harold Alexander Yela

$322,000; 428 Harding Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Michael Cassidy to Carolyn Renee Cleary

$320,000; 129 Windsor Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Vincent Edward Rangel Estate to Marcin Piotr Mazur

$316,000; 680 Ambleside Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Arthur Wasilowski to Malgorzata Gancarz

$310,000; 815 Pearson St Unit 11, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Ivan Ramic to Carlo M Bryant

$290,000; 681 S Mount Prospect Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Mary Leigh to Younes Klaleche

$285,000; 1273 Wayne Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Robert E Stukel to Georgi Ganchovski

$258,500; 689 E Thacker St., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Craig Hollins to Nicholas Neal King

$219,000; 173 Village Court, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Krystian Gibas to Juan P Lozano

$215,000; 1722 Orchard St., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by CRM Equities LLC to Kristofer Thompson

$214,000; 273 Dover Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Vincent J Galletti to Dover Investments LLC

$195,000; 1675 Mill St Unit 505, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Daniel Mcandrews to Demetria A Analitis

$189,000; 394 Alles St Unit 3-C & P-2, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Gligur Menkarovska to Maria Debora Ghiran

$179,000; 9399 Bay Colony Dr Unit 2E, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Victor Rasho to Joliana Yousif

$169,000; 1436 E Thacker St Unit 505, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Barbara Janeczko to Grace Devito

$165,000; 9250 W Emerson St Unit 1G, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Sibi Mathew to Bryan T Trieu

$165,000; 868 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Philip Henry to Anna Piekarska

$163,500; 1595 Ashland Ave Unit 305, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Danielle Cass to Jose Luis Marino

$160,000; 8840 N Western Ave Unit 2B, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Sanduka Jehad Saed to Oksana Sokhan

$155,000; 9009 Golf Rd Unit 71, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Shana Negin Ghadami to Sinisa Krsmanovic

$153,000; 9359 Bay Colony Dr Unit 1N, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Patricia C Horvath to Mohammed W Hamodi Al Samaray

$149,000; 659 S Des Plaines River Rd Unit 2B, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Natalia Onszeo Corrca to Sarah K Waring

$139,000; 650 Murray Ln Unit 311, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Andrzej Pogorzelski to Svetlana Golik

$137,000; 8812 Jody Ln Unit 2F, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Brian Boltryk to Susana Contreras

$136,000; 1247 E Washington St Unit 203, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Joshua Levin to Miglena M Nikolova

$130,000; 9205 Potter Rd Unit 1B, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Charmelo Trust to Charise L Delgadillo

$125,000; 8974 N Western Ave Unit D409, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Jadwiga Kowalczyk to Muhamed Alikadic

$125,000; 650 Murray Ln Unit 103, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Paul Morrison to Ameena Lalani

$121,000; 8860 N Western Ave Unit 1B, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Jva Two LLC to Green Realty LLC

$120,000; 9717 Bianco Ter Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Jadwiga Paprocka to Anastasiya Shafran

$120,000; 9620 Bianco Ter Unit E, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Sadi Alani to Sarmad Hikmat

$111,000; 9356 Landings Ln Unit 506, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Pavel Rakityanskiy to Jack Zimny

Elk Grove Village

$585,500; 1526 Dakota Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Emerald Inc to Dominic W Biegel

$543,000; 1530 Dakota Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Emerald Inc to Dhaval Kansagara

$530,000; 748 Bluejay Circle, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Keijiro Sakurai to Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Kondamuri

$528,000; 1845 Maryland Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Brian S Witon to Antonio Fricano

$452,000; 748 Milbeck Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Anna Zacharski to Brian E Daly

$450,000; 241 Mulberry Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Red Point Investments LLC to Raphael Vazquez Jr

$391,000; 887 Cass Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Susan Brady to Hemlataben N Patel

$380,000; 225 Edgeware Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Chu Bin Lin to Jose Irigoyen

$376,000; 776 Cutter Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Mariusz Cislak to Maciej Brociek

$365,000; 999 Cooper Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Luke M Gruszka to Patrick Delano

$346,000; 1254 Carswell Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Bonnie L Barron to Jaime Paredes

$315,000; 543 Shadywood Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Vesole Real Estate II LLC to Terry Lee Cullerton Brown

$305,000; 364 Cedar Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Patricia L Hazlett to Mary Jo Kubica

$298,000; 804 Delphia Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Mallary E Babica to Walter Kozinski

$295,000; 271 Thorndale Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Kazimierz Kawa to Renato Esquivel

$243,500; 1136 Westminster Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Sylvester J Colletti to JS2 Logistics Services LLC

$240,000; 1125 Talbots Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Dominic Mossa to Bozena Sykurski

Hanover Park

$385,000; 2075 Camden Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Rocco F Ottolino to Martin D Johnson

$365,000; 1666 Oak St., Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Majed A H Owda to Suja Kc Tandur

$335,000; 2017 Pennsbury Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Omar Casarez to Sandra Chavez

$312,000; 5584 Cambridge Way, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Rizwan Ullah to Moatasim Mohammed Ali Baig

$295,000; 1754 Dogwood Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Vesole Real Estate II LLC to Kayleigh J Dowd

$283,000; 7880 Strathmore Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Nikki Sharp to John Anthony Aguilera

$280,000; 1179 Parkview Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Jennifer Michelle Rivera to Luz E Bravo

$275,000; 3875 Marine Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Maria C Tappan to Steven J Schmidt

$275,000; 1732 Dogwood Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Manishkumar M Thakkar to Modupe A Sangobowale

$265,000; 4440 Jefferson St., Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Kurt W Kresser to Josis R Velazquez

$250,000; 945 Yorkshire Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Catherine M Siemers to Jessica Siemers

$230,000; 1953 Poplar Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Hector Cortez to Franceli Aguilera

$225,000; 4440 Castlebar Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Darren T Zaitlen to Muhammad A Syed

$211,000; 1754 Dogwood Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Vesole Real Estate II LLC

$210,000; 1783 Fulton Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Steven L Rothman to Gaurav Sahi

$204,000; 6382 Nugget Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Louis Oros to Monica Thomas

$180,000; 1804 De Forest Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Thomas J Blackstone to Brian A Dodd

$160,000; 1388 Sutter Dr Unit 1618-2, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Andrimel V Santiago to Sachin Patel

$149,000; 5820 Wilshire Ct Unit C, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by OM Property Investment II LLC to Yatharth Investment LLC

$120,000; 1305 Court P, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Lucky M Cooper to Grandview Capital LLC

Hoffman Estates

$527,000; 5835 Fairview Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Daniel J Keasler to Niket Bhogilal Patel

$484,000; 1985 Brookside Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Noel Joseph to Krupal Rewanwar

$462,000; 1595 Mccormack Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Najamul M Hasan to Mohammad Baqai

$445,000; 3699 N Alder Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Christine Rudnicki to Jennifer Lee Dhillon

$402,000; 4070 Mason Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Anna M Mostovych to Adisa Pezer

$390,000; 1370 Nottingham Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Kathleen C Bernard to Bonnie M Ohlson

$385,000; 1150 Freeman Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Mauro Dandrea to Jane J Kim

$321,000; 1616 Cypress Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Donald F Bee Jr to Shannon Miglore

$310,000; 115 Pleasant St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Wilfredo C Torres to Angel Perez

$215,000; 1954 Holbrook Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Iva Simandl to Dakota A Mckay

$210,000; 1957 Blackberry Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Peter Ivic to Pari Management Inc

$203,500; 1994 Brighton Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Arlene A Patterson to Sylviva Ivanova

$189,000; 1960 Huntington Blvd, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Zahida Muminovic to Cynthia Jean Friedman

$158,000; 1768 Sessions Walk Unit A, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Milan Patel to Carlos H Ferreira

$147,000; 1712 Fayette Walk Unit G, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Karen Weir to Duane Kotter

$140,500; 1070 Knoll Ln Unit 1-302, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Kavita V Patel to Kathan N Thakkar

$135,000; 1475 Rebecca Dr Unit 101, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Amber L Richards to Kimberly Olvera

$125,000; 1880 Bonnie Ln Unit 201, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Joanna Lukasik to Anita Khalili

$115,000; 1375 Rebecca Dr Unit 421, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Scott J Leitner to Louette C Roges

Inverness

$480,000; 823 Chimney Rock, Inverness; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Margaret Ann Matviuw to Ali M Raheemi

$460,000; 147 Aberdour Lane, Inverness; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Anenen Property Management LLC to Christine A Anenen

$275,000; 1825 W Ashbury Court, Inverness; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Marie Ange T Zicher to Ewa Banaszak

Lake Barrington

$750,000; 27053 W Wellington Court, Lake Barrington; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Gary W Bachrach to Charlie Calvert

$625,000; 25940 Oak Hill Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Richard C Rowe to Teresa Bolanos

$510,000; 994 Longmeadow Court, Lake Barrington; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Q Offers A LLC to Allen Landau

$445,000; 267 Timber Ridge Lane, Lake Barrington; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Dianne M Ricker to Robert Bond

Long Grove

$665,000; 3516 Woodland Lane, Long Grove; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Cyhyoung Park to Brent Moore

$570,000; 8102 Boulder Court, Long Grove; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Theodore Stavros to Vlad Bard

Mount Prospect

$490,000; 1303 N Santee Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Tarik Kabaklic to Gregory S Fullman

$470,000; 20 S George St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Hillary E Knowles to Chelsea C Vandlen

$434,500; 307 S Wa Pella Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Thomas S Grego to Jeffrey Millies

$415,500; 1814 E Sitka Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Barbara Mcmahon to Jonathan Keasling

$412,000; 505 Hatlen Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Kenneth L Watson to Liz Romo

$408,000; 712 E Holly Court, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Wiktor Dziedzic to Carlos Miyasato

$390,000; 16 S Mount Prospect Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Susan Deckrow to Tarik Kabaklic

$340,500; 119 N Horner Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Alice V Frank to Victor Adam Cieslak

$330,000; 915 S Owen St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by George A Schubkegel to Jinyoung Jang

$330,000; 1107 E Barberry Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Bruno Caponigro to Ewelina A Solecka

$328,500; 1404 Plum Ct Unit C, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Gabriela Florica Ashworth to Sanda E Costea

$325,000; 1426 N Bridgeport Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Alice R Hilfman to John Grossman

$322,000; 205 N Emerson St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Olivia Neiconi

$319,500; 512 N Russel St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Shannan Beusse

$300,000; 606 E Cedar Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by John S Orzel to Jan Radomyski

$250,000; 3017 Lynn Ct Unit D, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Maria Jacak to Nelson E Sosa

$234,000; 10 S Wille St Unit 410, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Stacy L Pareti to Griffin A Pergande

$220,000; 738 Dempster St Unit 112, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Niko Gjata to Karima N Kim

$210,000; 40 E Northwest Hwy Unit 313, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Andrew J Harwood to Julio Ramos

$200,000; 409 E Lincoln St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Ihor I Andrushko to Amanda Junius

$200,000; 250 W Parliament Pl Unit 217, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Shahin Sartipi to Michael F Schipp

$190,500; 1534 N River West Ct Unit 1A, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Karen Condon to Cezary Pankiewicz

$125,000; 728 Dempster St Unit H209, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Dariusz Smoter to Vyanjan Patel

North Barrington

$690,000; 2312 Birchwood Court, North Barrington; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Craig I Stolman to Kyle W Sheahan

$510,000; 191 Kimberly Road, North Barrington; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Kevin A Kosobud to Erik Jonas

Palatine

$597,000; 1214 W Borders Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Jennifer A Grabianski to James R Luccas

$471,000; 800 S Cedar St., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Margaret Krist to Amit Gupta

$443,000; 367 W Rosalie Lane, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Cart Js Financial Corp to Nathaniel Ross

$422,000; 618 E Princeton St., Palatine; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Daniel Nallen to Tyler Nicolay

$415,000; 1143 N Smith St., Palatine; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Richard Marrs to Brittany Bersano

$406,000; 886 W Chase Lane, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Amit R Sheth to Zili Huang

$395,000; 2288 S Westwood Lane, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Ellen J Beals to Dana Revilla

$385,000; 125 S Pine St., Palatine; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Nancy Bermeo to John Lee

$380,000; 801 N Sutherland Court, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Mary F Malesky to Colleen B Parket

$380,000; 151 N Forest Ave., Palatine; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Joshua Settles to Nicholas Richards

$375,000; 1034 N Cardinal Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Kiron C Thomas to Mark Jonathan Seevers

$362,000; 1144 S Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Dave Schinkel to Bekmurod Mamatisakov

$356,000; 1375 N Smith St., Palatine; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Michelle Masterson to Seyfullah Genc

$307,000; 118 E Palatine Road, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Gerald A Rinella to Petro Cherepovskiy

$305,000; 879 W Leonard Road, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Porcia G Morrow to Paul Sieben

$290,000; 1307 E Gloria Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Laura Miller to Martha Sancen

$278,000; 649 E Whispering Oaks Court, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Xiomin Du to Michael John Kinkle

$245,000; 1151 E Randville Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Martin Ochoa Magana to Zenoviy Vasylyshyn

$231,000; 222 W Hamilton Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Pamela E Wright to Gregory T Gough

$230,000; 956 E Lilac Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Mary Lewis to Zaya D Nathan

$220,000; 1211 N Williams Dr Unit 7, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Jeffrey K Johnson to Zachary M Johnson

$215,000; 1182 E Nichols Rd Unit 1A, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Julie A Cagle to Laura Cordova

$201,000; 28 W Fern Ct Unit 209D, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Ronghong Sun to Tammy L Weld

$200,000; 1052 E Randville Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Kishan C Sharma to Amit Sharma

$197,500; 909 E Kenilworth Ave Unit 121, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Thaddeus Sherman to Steven R Jones

$188,000; 2165 N Heather Ln Unit 38C, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Jose Antonio Garcia Garcia to Eleazar Espinoza Olivarez

$186,000; 1220 Inverrary Ln Unit A, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Shivcharn S Ghuman to Mark Sherman

$180,000; 1255 N Sterling Ave Unit 109, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Taras Gufrii to Amanpreet Kaur Kohli

$177,500; 867 E Carriage Ln Unit 5, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Nicholas Citro to David E Mapes

$176,500; 195 W Brandon Ct Unit A23, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Pablo Garcia to Jazefa S Bodzon

$149,000; 1367 N Winslowe Dr Unit 302, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Maria E Kazanecka to Kamila Gorka

$148,000; 109 W Brandon Ct Unit E15, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Karen Myers to Nam Kwon Baik

$145,500; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 309, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Diane M Loera to Rosemeire Da Costa

$143,000; 1275 E Baldwin Ln Unit 602, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Robert Mages to Myroslava Ganusyn

$140,000; 140 W Wood St Unit 229, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Adam Arbil to Ilya Tartakovsky

$125,000; 945 E Kenilworth Ave Unit 320, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Lisa M Bierbower to Christopher Matthiessen

$108,000; 1000 Bayside Dr Unit 308, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Lakshmi N Nese to Vivek Bhanot

$105,000; 1311 N Baldwin Ct Unit 3A, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Bolor Erdene Battsengel to Corina Moga

$101,000; 1305 N Baldwin Ct Unit 2C, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Hortencia Munoz to Fawad Irshad

$87,500; 2 E Dundee Quarter Dr Unit B201, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Premiere Housing LLC to Pavlo Kondur

$85,000; 1323 N Baldwin Ct Unit 3B, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Jaime Haro Alvarez to J Guadalupe Morales Flores

Prospect Heights

$549,000; 203 E Olive Ave., Prospect Heights; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Patrick J Driscoll to Joshua Newes

$490,000; 201 S Maple Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Adrienne A Waters to Lisa Alessandra Ruggio

$177,000; 1544 Quaker Ln Unit 175C, Prospect Heights; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by George Hwang to Krzysztof Sykurski

$140,000; 674 Pinecrest Dr Unit 103, Prospect Heights; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Alfredo C Torres to Filadelfo Velazquez

$135,000; 1556 Cove Dr Unit 245C, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by James E Thornton to Sherwin G Landicho

$117,000; 906 E Old Willow Rd Unit 104, Prospect Heights; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Shirley D Dalgaard to Anzhela Mukhina

$95,000; 838 Jonathon Ct Unit 207, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Carol Jacobsen to Citrano Holdings LLC Series Fg

Rolling Meadows

$385,000; 3911 Wilke Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Robert J Mcnally to Stephanie E Spenk

$330,000; 2311 Saint James St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Thomas Gripp to William Paces

$322,000; 2009 Martin Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Paul Sheridan Jr to Lloyd Roger Elkins

$310,000; 2305 Fulle St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Daniel M Ganatos to Jillyan Macmorris

$301,000; 1 Stirling Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Barbara A Marchok to John J Joyee

$265,000; 2203 Grouse Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Richard Stutzman to Abbigail Rose Canace

$247,000; 4104 Wren Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by John Mark Mobley to Krzysztof Zoladz

$245,000; 109 College Xing, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Nagraj S Nagwekar to Matthew Nadler

$240,000; 2303 Central Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Omaha Property Management LLC to Noe Rodriguez Pacheco

$240,000; 2002 Campbell St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Kysella Investments Group LLC to Sebastian Gonzalez

$237,000; 5601 Carriageway Dr Unit 312 B, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Kristin C Schloemer to Yulian Ivanov

$235,000; 4005 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Rose A Mccarty to Michael Guadagno

$213,000; 4800 Kimball Hill Dr Unit 3A, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Zyta Rosada to Zolgerel Eldoobazar

$164,000; 4300 Lincoln Ave Unit I, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by JBG Sales LLC to Linn A Beyer

$156,500; 5501 Carriageway Dr Unit 202, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Maria Baczek to Michael Oprzadek

$118,000; 5100 Carriageway Dr Unit 110, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Sergio Kusnetzow to Macie J Kwiecien

$108,000; 2600 Brookwood Way Dr Unit 113, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Julie Schatz to Radoslav Y Yordanov

Roselle

$425,000; 515 Bobby Ann Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Joseph J Stratta to Ramanjit Mehta

$418,000; 206 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Blessing Ogungbade

$364,000; 40 S Garden Ave., Roselle; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Leading It Consulting LLC to Liboria Flores

$356,000; 196 Merriford Lane, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Adam Derkacz to Frank Gerard Byrne

$350,000; 119 Reston Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Edward L Eisman Jr to Lee Gualano

$330,000; 120 E Woodworth Place, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Thomas J Schneider to Vajiheh Maghsoudipour

$309,000; 231 E Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Donna Neri to Domenico Muzzupappa

$282,000; 697 Foxdale Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Brian C Gutzmer to Lourdes Rico

$258,000; 536 Yosemite Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Helen R Conrades to Tomasz Zur

$250,000; 1603 Mansfield Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Susan A Enger to Andrew E Stetter

$243,000; 1580 Thornfield Ln Unit 6, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Alyssa C Genitoni to Rosemarie Bitar

$240,000; 178 Avalon Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Jennifer T Steffgen to Celina Wlodarski

$225,000; 310 Ashbury Ln W Unit 6, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Darnell Woods to Robert Thomas Iwanski III

$185,000; 50 N Bokelman St Unit 332, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Ryan J Szabelski to Adam Strojny

Rosemont

$608,500; 6204 Scott St., Rosemont; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Michael J Suspenzi to Nicholas E Glasso

Schaumburg

$549,000; 1600 W Wise Road, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Kincaid Family LP to National Retail Properties LP

$530,000; 1310 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Luigi F Tenuta

$494,000; 1209 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by D R Horton Inc to Kessarin Panichpisal

$478,000; 115 N Walnut Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Pratik Patel to Dustin R Berkey

$465,000; 520 E Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Judith L Colletti Migut to Jill Zapata

$455,000; 1928 James Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Lucky Fergison to Elizabeth Rebekah Ellen Kix

$450,000; 710 Seafarer Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Elizabeth Kramer Major to Demetrios Jimmy Memtsas

$440,000; 1432 Syracuse Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Fredy Medina to Paul Albani

$430,000; 259 Arbor Glen Blvd, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Anthony L Randolph to Robert L Harris Jr

$430,000; 1329 Elgin Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Michael L Vitale to Jacob Kolakowski

$430,000; 1321 Lunt Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Narasa Reddy Kakuturu to Venkata Satya Siddhartha Kuchampudi

$380,500; 1629 Syracuse Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Charles V Mcmanus to Junaid Chaudhry

$340,000; 1524 Princeton Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Karen Bruli to Michael Bruli

$330,000; 1513 Dedham Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Erik Carlson to Amy L Mitchell

$325,000; 2140 Briar Hill Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Michael Hejduk to Dasbolat Rasoli

$325,000; 1302 Radcliffe Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Joseph Kalousek to Case J Van Wingerden

$305,000; 1401 W Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Debbie Else Van Sickle to National Investments LLC

$305,000; 1109 Danvers Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Julie Brueske to Mohamed Hassan Abdalla

$290,000; 114 Thistle Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Sankarakrishnan Gopalan to Rajvi Shah

$280,500; 1506 Somerset Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2621-2 LLC to Nicole M Haufe

$255,000; 300 N Braintree Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Second City Equity LLC to Orange Diamond LLC

$246,500; 2122 Southwind Cir Unit 8-4, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Zhandos Dyussenov to Reina Horikawa

$245,000; 1103 Stonington Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Marek Pyrgiel to Donald M Kingsmill

$243,000; 1234 Plum Tree Ct Unit B2, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Macijej Brociek to Vasyl Borys

$236,000; 2873 Meadow Ln Unit V2, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Janusz Chmiel to Nithin Reddy Kancharla

$235,500; 367 Thornhill Ct Unit A2, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Yong Zhang to Milen Milev

$230,000; 1096 Longboat Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Aleksander Witalec to Amanda Diemeke

$225,000; 601 Hanover Ct Unit Z1, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Esther Mendoza Lewis to Venkata Sravani Gundlapalli

$225,000; 1615 Warwick Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by William T Richards to Orange Diamond LLC

$215,000; 166 Stirling Ln Unit V2, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Laurie M Bunks Putzer to Vitalii Golyk

$214,000; 2660 College Hill Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Mark B Thomas to Kenneth Virgil Turner

$211,000; 106 Stirling Ln Unit V2, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Schaumburg Property Management to Daniel M Dipaolo

$210,000; 24 N Waterford Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Diane W Stasch to Lenko Galabov

$209,000; 129 White Oak Ct Unit 5, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Hyo Sang Yoo to Roman Teodorovych

$205,000; 607 Stone Circle Ct Unit Z1, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Richard M Cape to Mornchil Simeonov

$201,000; 1346 Wakeby Ln Unit 433, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Michael Anthony Procaccio II

$190,000; 4 Eastham Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Jon P Ozug to Igor Nizhnyk

$164,000; 300 S Roselle Rd Unit 121, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Brentwood Investments Inc to Andriy Davydyuk

$125,000; 1926 Prairie Sq Unit 323, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Benjamin Tanner to Gergana Dzhorgova

South Barrington

$630,000; 02 Mohawk Drive, South Barrington; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Jack S Wu to Zaid Alabboodi

Streamwood

$600,000; 409 Wildflower Way, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Narendra R Patel to Ayubuddin Mohammed

$390,000; 109 Cottonwood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Joseph W Pieper to Pauleene Paule

$342,000; 108 Carol Ann Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Sergii Van to Adrian Bukowski

$340,000; 21 Spur Court, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Valbona Ademi to Zuhdija Muminovic

$335,000; 48 Whispering Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Osama H S Abdalghani to Ann Lou D Bermudez

$330,000; 301 Apple Hill Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Keith A Gesiakowski to Lastawn Williams

$328,000; 1419 Yellowstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Jan Klus to Beulah Pakalapati

$320,000; 30 Stonegate Ln Unit 30, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Romil Patel to Shehriyaar Abbas

$310,000; 926 Kings Canyon Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Robert J Hawkins to David Aguilar

$300,000; 608 Lacy Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Fischer Family Investments LLC to Nicandro Reyes

$290,000; 1716 S Green Meadows Blvd, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Javier Gomez to Andrew F Tomazin

$290,000; 1217 Tuscany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Arkadiusz Ryszard Blonski to Sheetalben P Gandhi

$270,000; 810 Surrey Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Salma R Jangda to Julian Ibarra Ramos

$270,000; 428 Ascot Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Steven M Pauls to Amanda Maag

$265,000; 15 Windgate Court, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Douglas A Klingaman Jr to Corinna Debehr

$260,000; 225 Locksley Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Levik Babaian to Martin Gutierrez

$251,000; 808 Spruce Court, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Mercedes Gamboa to Carlos Stroubles

$229,000; 1933 Quaker Hollow Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Martin D Johnson to Kaleb G Koenig

$228,500; 209 Butternut Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Tyler Lukasik to Elena V Gelarden

$220,000; 695 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Nicole K Chipman to Ivan Nakonechnyy

$215,000; 3097 Lynnwood Court, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Gary Samyn to Shalimar E Lebron

$210,000; 1401 Beverly Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Selene Padilla Miranda to Carolina Juarez

$205,000; 29 Adams Court, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Dolores Perkinson to Michael Jaranilla

$200,000; 45 Taylor Ct Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Angelo Homatas to Jasmine Matthews

$180,000; 2039 Duxbury Court, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Maria R Coble to Luis Martinez Alvarez

$167,000; 76 Gant Cir Unit H, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Alec P Didier to Sara Helena Moreira Araya

$164,000; 603 Garden Cir Unit 1, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Timothy M Mcgovern to Angelina M Morello

$155,000; 76 Gant Cir Unit C, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Loretta A Downey to Kris Partners LLC

$154,000; 15 Gant Cir Unit F, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Martin Pawlus to Donna English

$140,000; 803 Brook Dr Unit 8, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Wendy Wlodarczyk to Philip Camacho

Wheeling

$392,000; 100 Prairie Park Dr Unit 712, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Jeffrey R Shaw to Alan J Friedman

$335,000; 715 Brookvale Dr Unit A, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Marmon Pine to Ion Hemei

$301,000; 331 E Dennis Road, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by GJR Investments LLC to Michael J Chorzempa

$260,000; 646 Lakeside Circle Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Property Partners Of Fox Valley to Ignacio Montes

$260,000; 1157 Buckingham Ct Unit A2, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Qi Shi to Jonathan Renke

$242,500; 1608 Newburn Ct Unit D2, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Edward F Little to Kate Kulbachna

$220,000; 25 Birch Trail, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Jennifer J Elias Hernandez to Jasminne Jannet Hernandez

$195,000; 793 Lakeside Circle Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 9, 2022, by Debra L F Kahn to Michelle J Pusateri

$175,000; 1235 Oboe Court, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Juan Carlos Salgado to Francisco Janer Flores Guevara

$171,000; 843 Oxford Place, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Hung Q Tran to Aleksandr Smurov

$166,000; 1500 Sandstone Dr Unit 114, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Pedro Arcos to Petro Shtohryn

$152,500; 1307 Fall Court, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Allane L Storto to Sharon F Brunda Battaram

$100,000; 1538 Heather Ct Unit A1, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Idelle Ellison to Riverside Retirement LLC

$91,000; 115 E Dundee Rd Unit 1S, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by J&J Kilkenny LLC to Peter Radziewicz

$59,500; 255 E Norman Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Emelia Cruz to Emelia Cruz

$55,000; 575 Fairway View Dr Unit 2H, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Igor Genchanok to Kira Yakimenko

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.