Naperville golf courses closing for winter

Naperbrook and Springbrook golf courses in Naperville soon will be closing for winter.

While the golf shops will remain open, the courses will close on Saturday. The golf shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and from Monday through Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The golf shops will be closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 2 and reopen on Jan. 3.

Gift cards may be purchased online at www.golfnaperville.org. Holiday specials on lessons and golf rounds are available for purchase through Dec. 24.