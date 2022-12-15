Naperville appoints new representative for DuPage Water Commission

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico is appointing David Van Vooren to be the city's representative on the DuPage Water Commission.

Van Vooren will serve a six-year term that will end in 2029. He'll replace Commissioner Patty Gustin, whose term expires on Jan. 1.

Naperville's Lake Michigan drinking water is purchased through the DuPage Water Commission from the city of Chicago. The commission is governed by a chair, six commissioners appointed by the DuPage County Board and six commissioners appointed by mayors and presidents of the municipalities within the county board district.