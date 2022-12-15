Lincolnshire deploys body-worn cameras for police officers

Lincolnshire police officers are now deployed with body-worn cameras, village officials announced Thursday. The cameras will record all law enforcement-related interactions with the public. Courtesy of village of Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire police announced Thursday that the department recently deployed body-worn cameras for all its officers.

The move comes two years before the department would be required to do so by the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which mandates all officers in the state to be equipped with a bodycam by 2025.

"Thanks to the forward-thinking approach of our police department's leadership team, the village of Lincolnshire was financially and operationally prepared to deploy body-worn cameras well before the state of Illinois' mandate," Mayor Elizabeth Brandt said in Thursday's announcement.

Police Chief Joe Leonas said the early deployment demonstrates the department's commitment to transparency.

"The cameras provide mutual safety for the community and police officers, as well as (holding) all parties accountable during interactions," he said.

State law requires cameras to be turned on when an officer is engaging in law enforcement-related activities while on duty. Recording begins when an officer manually activates the camera or the camera automatically activates due to preprogrammed events.

Once activated, audio and video within range of the camera is recorded, as well as 30 seconds of video prior to activation. Recordings are saved for at least 90 days and can be used as evidence in a criminal proceeding, training to reinforce best practices, protecting citizens and officers from false allegations, and investigations of officer conduct, officials said.

Officials said the department extensively tested various body-worn camera vendors, researched policies, and learned how to manage new evidence before deciding to buy 30 cameras from Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon Enterprise.