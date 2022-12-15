Lake Villa woman critically injured in high-speed crash

A 74-year-old woman sustained critical injuries Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Old Mill Creek.

Officials from the Lake County sheriff's office said the woman, who lives in an unincorporated area near Lake Villa, was driving a Toyota RAV4 south on Route 45 near Kelly Road when the SUV crossed into the northbound lanes, left the road and crashed into a number of trees.

Witnesses told investigators the woman's vehicle appeared to be speeding at the time of the crash, sheriff's police said.

The woman was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.