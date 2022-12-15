 

Hoffman Estates moving building permit, inspection applications online

 
Updated 12/15/2022 10:11 AM

Starting Jan. 1, contractors and residents in Hoffman Estates will apply for building permits and schedule inspections through a streamlined online portal. 

The new eTRAKiT system will move the entire permit application and plan review process online, creating what village officials say is an easier and more efficient experience for the applicant. Users will submit and access all of their permit documents electronically, including those issued by the village. 

 

 After creating an account, users will be able to submit required documents, receive notifications, and communicate with staff throughout the review process. The portal also will be used to schedule inspections and even track the status of permits and plan reviews.

Visit the building permit page on the village's website, www.hoffmanestates.org, for more information about applying for a building permit, or call (847) 781-2361.

