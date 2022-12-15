Gurnee's strategic plan available for viewing

Daily Herald report

The village of Gurnee's 2023-2026 Strategic Plan is out and can be viewed online.

A culmination of efforts by staff, village officials and the community, the plan features six key strategic priorities: fiscal sustainability; well-maintained infrastructure; effective communication; a stable, well-trained workforce; a safe community; and lifestyle vitality.

The plan will serve as a guide for village leaders as they make decisions and establish policies over the next several years.

To view the plan, visit https://tinyurl.com/ymryndar.