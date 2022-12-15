 

Gurnee man charged with grooming, traveling to meet minor

A 43-year-old Gurnee man faces felony charges after police said he communicated online for several months with undercover detectives posing as a girl under the age of 15, and eventually arranged to meet with the teen for a sexual encounter.

Eddie R. Murillo, of the 1500 block of Pinetree Drive, is charged with traveling to meet a minor and grooming. He was in custody at Lake County jail Thursday on $750,000 bail.

 

Lake County sheriff's police said Murillo had sexual conversations with the detectives, and then made arrangements to meet with the person he thought was a girl on Wednesday to engage in sexual acts. When he arrived at the chosen location, he was arrested by sheriff's detectives, authorities said.

Murillo, who officials said is employed as a U.S. Homeland Security officer, is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 22.

