GSA India Expo 75 opening in Naperville
Updated 12/15/2022 1:41 PM
The GSA India Expo 75 opened Thursday in Naperville.
The three-day event is taking place at the Sheraton Hotel in Lisle, 3000 Warrenville Road, and features a trade show, daily workshops, dancing, music, chanting and meditation.
The theme of the GSA India 75 Expo is "Made in India -- Made in the World."
Supported by local volunteers, the expo showcases India's art and culture, in addition to highlighting India's advancements in education, technology, health care and other fields.
For more information, visit gsaindia75expo.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.