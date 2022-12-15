GSA India Expo 75 opening in Naperville

The GSA India Expo 75 opened Thursday in Naperville.

The three-day event is taking place at the Sheraton Hotel in Lisle, 3000 Warrenville Road, and features a trade show, daily workshops, dancing, music, chanting and meditation.

The theme of the GSA India 75 Expo is "Made in India -- Made in the World."

Supported by local volunteers, the expo showcases India's art and culture, in addition to highlighting India's advancements in education, technology, health care and other fields.

For more information, visit gsaindia75expo.com.