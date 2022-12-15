2 firefighters suffer chemical irritation in Aurora

The Aurora Fire Department responded to a hazardous chemical mixture Thursday at Butterfield Color, 625 W. Illinois Ave. Courtesy of Aurora Fire Department

Two firefighters suffered chemical irritation at a hazardous-materials incident Thursday morning in Aurora.

Firefighters responded at 11:25 a.m. to Butterfield Color, 625 W. Illinois Ave., when two incompatible chemicals were inadvertently mixed, according to Aurora Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Rhodes.

The firefighters were wearing protective clothing and breathing air from self-contained breathing apparatus bottles when they entered the area and felt a burning sensation around the seals of their masks. They immediately left and upgraded the incident to a hazardous materials response. The firefighters were treated for minor injuries, released from a hospital and returned to work.

The building's management told the fire department the building will remain closed until they determine the cause of the accident.

The business' website says it makes decorative concrete products, including stains, sealants, color hardeners and curing agents.