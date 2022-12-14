 

Teen takes 40-year sentence for shooting woman during Aurora carjacking

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 12/14/2022 4:16 PM

A teenager has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a woman during a carjacking outside a Wendy's restaurant in Aurora.

Ishmail Gonzalez, 17, of Harvey, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated battery with a firearm and armed violence for the Jan. 16, 2021, attack that left the woman paralyzed.

 

Gonzalez was initially charged as a juvenile. He was 15 at the time.

He will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Authorities say Gonzalez and three others carjacked a man that day on Barber Greene Road near DeKalb.

When that vehicle ran low on gasoline, the group exited I-88 at Orchard Road to find another vehicle, according to authorities.

The woman, 47, was eating a meal behind the wheel of her SUV around 4 p.m.

Two attackers struggled with her, trying to push and pull her out of the SUV. Gonzalez then shot her.

One of the co-defendants, Edward McGee, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated vehicular hijacking and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Another co-defendant, Darrell Frazier, awaits trial.

The fourth suspect, a juvenile, was killed in late January 2021 during a carjacking in Lansing.

"The shooting that left this victim paralyzed was the culmination of an afternoon of violence by these defendants. No one will ever begin to understand Mr. Gonzalez's coldhearted decision to shoot this victim, especially given that she was outnumbered, 4 to 1. His cowardly choices stand in stark contrast to the victim, who is courageously rebuilding her life." Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Mark Stajdohar said in a news release.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Man pleads guilty in Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed
Related Article
Man pleads guilty in Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed
 
Related Article
Teen to be tried as an adult in Aurora carjacking shooting
 
Related Article
Defense witness: Teen accused of Aurora attempted murder was nonviolent child
 
Related Article
Psychologist recommends teen accused of Aurora carjacking be tried as adult
 
3rd person charged in carjacking at Aurora Wendy's in which woman was shot
Related Article
3rd person charged in carjacking at Aurora Wendy's in which woman was shot
 
Teen suspect in Aurora carjacking may be tried as adult, police say
Related Article
Teen suspect in Aurora carjacking may be tried as adult, police say
 
Man charged in Aurora Wendy's carjacking in which woman shot in the back
Related Article
Man charged in Aurora Wendy's carjacking in which woman shot in the back
 
Woman shot in Aurora carjacking remains in critical condition
Related Article
Woman shot in Aurora carjacking remains in critical condition
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 