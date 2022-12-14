Police: Car hits bus in Algonquin; nobody injured

No one was injured after a school bus was hit by a car Wednesday in Algonquin, according to the Algonquin Police Department.

Authorities responded to a car versus school bus crash near the intersection of Route 62 and Longwood Drive at 3:36 p.m., officials said, and the car had hit the bus, causing minor damage.

Nobody was injured, including the 15 students aboard the bus, authorities said.

The crash is under investigation.