Police: Car hits bus in Algonquin; nobody injured
Updated 12/14/2022 6:55 PM
No one was injured after a school bus was hit by a car Wednesday in Algonquin, according to the Algonquin Police Department.
Authorities responded to a car versus school bus crash near the intersection of Route 62 and Longwood Drive at 3:36 p.m., officials said, and the car had hit the bus, causing minor damage.
Authorities said that the bus was struck by a vehicle, causing minor damage.
Nobody was injured, including the 15 students aboard the bus, authorities said.
The crash is under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.