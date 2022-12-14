One hurt in Hoffman Estates hit-and-run
Updated 12/14/2022 9:30 PM
One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Hoffman Estates, officials said Wednesday.
Authorities responded about 6:40 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at Golf and Barrington roads, according to the Hoffman Estates Fire Department, but one car already had left the scene by the time crews arrived.
One person with minor injuries was taken to Ascension Saint Alexius Hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.
