Help name Lake County's new water tower

Name ideas are being accepted through Friday for a new water tower to be built by Lake County's public works department at 18534 W. Old Gages Lake Road near Grayslake.

Submissions will be reviewed, and two to five options will be given as choices via a survey. The name will be announced in early 2023. The Wildwood water system serves about 14,000 residents with a daily demand of nearly 1 million gallons. The existing John Mogg tower has reached the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced, according to the department.

The new tower will ensure good pressure and access to water during emergencies such as power outages.

Visit lakecountyil.gov/watertower for more information and to submit ideas.