Fire causes $40,000 in damage to Glen Ellyn residential complex

No one was injured in a fire in a two-story residential building in Glen Ellyn Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire caused extensive damage to a small basement of the complex in the 0-100 block of Briar Street, Lombard Deputy Chief Ray Kickert said Wednesday. The blaze also damaged some electrical equipment, causing ComEd to disconnect power to a portion of the building.

The property management company was working to find alternative housing for those who lost power, Lombard officials said.

Lombard firefighters were called at about 3:31 p.m. to a fire alarm in the building, which is located within the Glenbard Fire Protection District. Lombard provides fire and emergency response services to residents in the area under a contractual agreement with the district, Kickert said.

Firefighters arrived at 3:36 p.m., quickly stretched a hose line into the basement and evacuated the building. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Crews then needed to use several large smoke-ejector fans to ventilate the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire resulted in approximately $40,000 in estimated damage to the building.

Lombard firefighters were assisted by Downers Grove, Oak Brook, and Villa Park Fire Departments, as well as Oakbrook Terrace and York Center Fire Protection districts.