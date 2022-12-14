Chipotle, Potbelly among stores burglarized overnight in Kildeer

Police are working to identify the person or people responsible for burglarizing four stores at the Kildeer Village Square shopping center overnight Tuesday.

The four businesses hit were the Chipotle, Potbelly, Brunch Cafe and Orange Theory Fitness at the strip mall, which is on N. Rand Road just east of the intersection with W. Long Grove Road.

Kildeer Police Chief Steve Balinski said one or more people entered the locations at the shopping center either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Balinski said in each case the person or people gained entry to each business by smashing open the front window.

Police investigators are reviewing video surveillance footage taken in the area to identify who burglarized the stores, what vehicle was used and what was taken from the businesses, Balinski said.

Each of the businesses opened as usual on Wednesday, Balinski said.