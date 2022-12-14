Barrington's $46.1 million budget: Water rate hike, lots of infrastructure improvements

Barrington passed its 2023 budget this week, and residents will be paying a bit more for water and sewer. Daily Herald file photo, 2016

Barrington passed its 2023 budget this week and while residents will be paying a bit more for water and sewer, they will be seeing extensive public improvements.

Trustees on Monday approved a $46.1 million budget that includes $18.9 million for the general fund, which finances public safety and public works, and $14.2 million for the water and sewer fund.

The budget also includes an 8% hike in the charges for water and sewer consumption, which will go up by $1.12 per 1,000 gallons, bringing in an additional $389,000 in revenue to the water and sewer fund. That will help offset the cost of water delivery and treatment.

Katrina Hanna, director of financial services, said the small increase means a resident with a three-quarter-inch meter will go from $130.63 per month to $139.56 per month -- an annual increase of $107.21.

The base charge for a resident with a three-quarter-inch meter, based on consumption of 8,000 gallons, will remain at $18.95 per month.

The refuse charge for residents will also remain the same, at $31.25 per month.

The village will be asking more from taxpayers as well. The village's operating levy is going up 4.9% to $3.7 million.

Hanna said the owner of a home with an estimated value of $500,000 will likely pay the village $931.84, an additional $33.55.

Village Manager Scott Anderson said the village's portion is 7% of the tax bill.

The village will heavily invest in capital improvements, Anderson said.

It has earmarked $7.7 million for water and sewer projects, including lead service line conversion, water meter replacement, iron filtration system replacement and painting the water tower, which is expected to go out to bid early next year and be completed by the fall.