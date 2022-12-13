U-46 considering April referendum seeking funds to replace aging schools

Elgin Area School District U-46 officials are considering seeking voter approval in April for funds to replace aging schools.

Members of Unite U-46, a group exploring building needs for the last year, Monday recommended the board pursue an April referendum seeking approval for $179 million in bonds to help pay for a building program expected to cost $310 million to $380 million.

Members noted the ask would not result in a tax rate increase as the district would replace retiring bond debt with new debt.

The committee held a series of public meetings, conducted surveys and hosted open houses at several schools before making Monday's recommendations. More than 2,000 U-46 residents surveyed showed support for replacing or upgrading aging buildings.

The bulk of the building program would focus on rebuilding five elementary schools including Lowrie, McKinley and Century Oaks elementary schools in Elgin, Parkwood Elementary School in Hanover Park and Glenbrook Elementary School in Streamwood. Lowrie and McKinley elementary schools were built in the 1800s and the remaining schools were built in the 1970s, said Chanda Schwartz, one of four Unite U-46 chairs.

"They are simply past the point where they can (be) updated in a cost-effective manner," Schwartz said, noting the cost of repairs and upgrades would be more than simply building new schools to meet today's educational standards.

She noted a sixth school, Washington Elementary, had a historical designation and the district should take steps to update and preserve it.

The committee also suggested the board consider expanding the district's preschool program and offer preschool programs at more neighborhood elementary schools and move away from using early childhood centers to house preschool program. The district recently applied for a $10 million state grant to provide preschool at Fox Meadow Elementary School in South Elgin. Schwartz said providing preschool at neighborhood schools gives families early exposure to their child's elementary school and would benefit students.

Schwartz said the committee supports the district's decision to close Garfield Elementary School and that replacing aging elementary schools with new schools would allow the district to close Hanover Countryside Elementary School in Streamwood, as recommended by a district consultant, once Glenbrook Elementary School is rebuilt.

The committee recommended the district transition to a middle school model for sixth through eighth grade students and make improvements at the middle schools to accommodate the changes. The group also suggested the district increase it's building maintenance fund by $10 million to pay for repairs and upgrades at other schools.

School board members are expected to decide Monday whether they will seek voter approval in April for the building program. Some board members hinted support for moving forward noting construction costs likely will increase the longer the district waits.

They noted the district is in a good position now to take on a building project without having to increase the tax rate.

"We have schools that are aging and sooner or later we have to do this," school board member Melissa Owens said.