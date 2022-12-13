One woman injured in Libertyville crash
Updated 12/13/2022 8:05 PM
One woman was injured in a rear-end crash in Libertyville Tuesday, officials said.
Authorities responded the crash at Milwaukee Avenue and Winchester Road about 3 p.m., according to the Libertyville Fire Department.
The woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with minor injuries.
Both vehicles received minor damage.
