Landmark Illinois compiling list of most endangered historic places

Landmarks Illinois is accepting nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois, which calls attention to historic and culturally significant sites across the state that are threatened with deterioration, demolition or inappropriate development.

Nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered list can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/4ba3wunb and are due Jan. 17, 2023. Anyone, including residents, local community groups and city officials, can submit a nomination. A nomination does not need to be locally or nationally designated landmark, but should be valued by local residents and/or celebrate local history or culture.

Landmarks Illinois particularly welcomes nominations for places that tell the stories of communities that historically have not received equal recognition from the preservation field. Nominators will be notified in early spring whether or not their place was selected. The 2023 Most Endangered list will be announced in May 2023.