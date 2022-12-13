Cookbook author to talk baking and the holidays in online program

Daily Herald report

Cookbook author Shauna Sever will lead an online program about baking Tuesday, courtesy of the Des Plaines Public Library.

Sever will discuss baking and share some tips to make holiday gatherings delicious.

The session, aimed at adults, will begin at 7 p.m. over the Zoom platform.

Register at calendar.dppl.org/events.