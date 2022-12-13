Buffalo Grove-Lincolnshire chamber announces 2023 directors

Bradley L. Schencker, of the Law Office of Bradley L. Schencker, and Roy Mason, of Edward Jones, will serve as co-presidents of the Buffalo Grove Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce in 2023, the organization announced Tuesday.

Aaron Zarkowsky, of Honigman, LLP, will serve as vice president and Miriam Campbell, of Buffalo Grove Bank and Trust, will serve as treasurer.

The chamber's board of directors also will include: Jennifer Roberts, of We Place People; Nick Wians, of State Farm Insurance; and Dr. Eric Smith, of Smith Back & Neck Pain Center.

Marc Blumenthal, of the Law Offices of Marc J. Blumenthal, will serve as past president.