Back to the drawing board for redevelopment of former St. Charles police station?

Murphy Development Group is proposing to build a five- to seven-story building that would house 141 apartments, a restaurant and retail space on the site of the former police station in St. Charles. Courtesy of Murphy Development Group

Frontier Development has proposed a six-story building and parking garage that would feature 107 residential units, four restaurants, 164 hotel rooms, outdoor plaza and more on the site of the former St. Charles police station. Courtesy of Frontier Development

St. Charles aldermen want to start over with the process of redeveloping the city's former police station along the Fox River.

At a meeting of the city council's Planning and Development Committee Monday, a majority of council members supported a motion to return all redevelopment proposals for the site, with an invitation to resubmit plans once new guidelines on feasibility have been established.

The recommendation now will go to the full city council for a final decision.

"I basically think it would serve everyone's best interest to just start the entire process over," 4th Ward Alderman Bryan Wirball said. "I hope that we are committed to restoring that confidence with the residents because I think it's eroded over the last few months. And I'm not blaming anybody up here. Sometimes things don't work out the way they are supposed to and we learn from it and we start over. And I think that's a good approach, just start over."

Only Fifth Ward Alderman Ed Bessner voted against the motion, saying feasibility studies wouldn't begin until May and the studies would take several months to complete.

"Nobody's rushing anything," he said.

There has been much public opposition to Frontier Development's proposal for the site. Frontier, in partnership with Chicago-based The Prime Group and Architectural Wood Expressions, has proposed a six-story building and parking garage that would include 107 residential units, four restaurants, 164 hotel rooms, a spa/fitness center and conference space. An 85,000-square-foot outdoor plaza, two rooftop pools and 750 lineal feet of public riverwalk also are part of the plan.

The project would cost about $150 million, with the developers asking the city for up to $20 million tax increment financing and revenue sharing.

Council members also have been reviewing Murphy Development Group's proposal to build a five- to seven-story building that would house 141 apartments, a restaurant and retail space. The project would cost an estimated $60.5 million, with the developer not seeking any incentives from the city.

St. Charles Economic Development Director Derek Conley told aldermen Monday that a feasibility study or studies would look at things such as traffic and utility concerns and environmental considerations.

"Staff is supportive of gathering more information and bringing it back to city council," he said.

Resident Mike Kanute applauded council members for their action Monday. Kanute is part of the group Citizens for Responsible Development, which is opposed to Frontier Development's plan. They say the proposal is too big for the riverfront and that heavy traffic will overwhelm surrounding neighborhoods and Main Street.

"I want to thank the city council and all the members here tonight for reaching that conclusion and for listening to the great amount of input that we have brought," Kanute said. "I do believe that with the feasibility studies that will be conducted and with the additional input you will receive on future concepts and future proposals, that you all and future city council members will come up with something that is appropriate for that site, that respects our river and actually enhances our downtown. And I look forward in the future to seeing a project like that."