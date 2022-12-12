Worker dies after being trapped in collapsed hole in Buffalo Grove
Updated 12/13/2022 6:57 AM
A worker was trapped in a collapsed hole in the front yard of a Buffalo Grove home for around an hour Monday evening before emergency responders could pull him out.
Officials told NBC 5 Chicago later Monday night that the man had died. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as a 28-year-old Elmwood Park resident, the TV station reported.
The Buffalo Grove Fire Department was called about 5:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive to help the buried worker, who was believed not to have been breathing.
Specialists pulled him from the hole at 6:35 p.m., fire officials said.
The man was rushed to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.
Buffalo Grove police were not immediately available to comment on the investigation.
